Freitag, 30.07.2021
Entzückend, Baby!: Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
WKN: 5087 ISIN: LV0000101681  
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
30.07.2021 | 08:17
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "PATA Saldus"

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 30, 2021 to apply observation status to AS "PATA
Saldus" (SMA1R, ISIN: LV000010168) taking into account that on July 30, 2021 AS
"PATA Saldus" informed about convocation of company's extraordinary general
shareholders meeting to take place on September 2, 2021 with the question on
the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. 

Observation status is applied to AS "PATA Saldus" according to Nasdaq Riga
Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated
by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer
shall be placed on observation status if in the next six (6) months it is
planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments
of the Issuer would be delisted. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
