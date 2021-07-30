Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Entzückend, Baby!: Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114H8 ISIN: SE0005992419 Ticker-Symbol: 2MV1 
Frankfurt
30.07.21
09:16 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
-1,04 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVSHACK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVSHACK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.07.2021 | 08:29
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Mavshack AB TO2 and TO3 (428/21)

At the request of Mavshack AB, Mavshack AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from August 3, 2021. 

Security name: MAVSHACK TO2 220521
-----------------------------------
Short name:   MAV TO2      
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015961271    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  231646       
-----------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, SEK 0.33 per share                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-      One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
       share in Mavshack AB. The subscription price when exercising the  
       warrant is SEK 0.33.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti May 7, 2022-May 20, 2022                      
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    Until further notice                        
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: MAVSHACK TO3 230517
-----------------------------------
Short name:   MAV TO3      
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015961289    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  231647       
-----------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, SEK 0.44 per share                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-      One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
       share in Mavshack AB. The subscription price when exercising the  
       warrant is SEK 0.44.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti May 3, 2023-May 17, 2023                      
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    Until further notice                        
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon+46 8
463 83 00.
MAVSHACK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.