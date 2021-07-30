Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Mavshack AB TO2 and TO3 (428/21)

At the request of Mavshack AB, Mavshack AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 3, 2021. Security name: MAVSHACK TO2 220521 ----------------------------------- Short name: MAV TO2 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961271 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 231646 ----------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.33 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Mavshack AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 0.33. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti May 7, 2022-May 20, 2022 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last Until further notice trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: MAVSHACK TO3 230517 ----------------------------------- Short name: MAV TO3 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961289 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 231647 ----------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.44 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Mavshack AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 0.44. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti May 3, 2023-May 17, 2023 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last Until further notice trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon+46 8 463 83 00.