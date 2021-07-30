Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Entzückend, Baby!: Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E5A5 ISIN: DE000A3E5A59 Ticker-Symbol: SBX 
Xetra
29.07.21
17:36 Uhr
19,800 Euro
-0,850
-4,12 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNBIOTIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNBIOTIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,62019,80009:26
19,52020,35007:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYNBIOTIC
SYNBIOTIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYNBIOTIC SE19,800-4,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.