Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Washington, D.C. based Bluetext, a leading cybersecurity digital marketing agency, to develop and execute a powerful marketing strategy for its Cybeats product line. Bluetext has an enviable reputation of developing successful marketing strategies for technical products in the cybersecurity industry for large and small organizations.

Relay has tasked Bluetext to develop an aggressive marketing plan for the Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform. Cybersecuritiy for the IoT industry has emerged as a priority with more and more reports of hackers gaining access to critical data through connect devices. Bluetext will work with Cybeats to develop and execute a unique but powerful marketing strategy for the cybersecurity platform.

In a recent executive order US policy makers have asked the private sector to adapt to the continuously changing threat environment, ensuring connected devices are built and operate securely. The Cybeats platform incorporates the SBOM Studio, a comprehensive tool which offers manufacturers the ability to manage, share and orchestrate software supply chain control, while automatically enriching the data with threat intelligence and implementing new standards through identification of vulnerabilities and security gaps in software components. The Cybeats SBOM Studio quantifies the risk profile of the manufacturer designed product and provides software supply chain transparency to the product users.

"Our award-winning work with cybersecurity firms at all stages of development - from global leaders to challenger brands and mature startups - is focused on creating innovative marketing campaigns that enable them to rise above the noise and efficiently achieve their business goals," said Michael Quint, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Bluetext. "We are confident Bluetext can deliver a high-impact marketing strategy to support Relay's business and growth objectives and are honored to be selected for this assignment."

"Bluetext has a reputation of developing very successful marketing strategies for large and small technology and cybersecurity companies and is the ideal partner for our business," said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical. With the Internet of Things growing at unprecedented rates, we have a challenge to educate organizations and the broader industry that rely on connected devices of the potential cyber risks and how our Cybeats solution can mitigate those vulnerabilities. I look forward to working closely with the Bluetext team to develop a creative and powerful marketing strategy with a goal of making Cybeats the leading cybersecurity solution in North America."

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Bluetext

Bluetext is a leading digital marketing agency based in Washington, D.C. Through branding, digital marketing and public relations we help organizations of all sizes compete and win with expert strategy, powerful creative and award-winning websites, campaigns and digital experiences.

Website: www.bluetext.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:

Destine Lee

Media & Communications

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91678