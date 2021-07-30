Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
30.07.2021 | 09:31
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit starts making ready-to-eat products for convenience stores 
30-Jul-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
MAGNIT STARTS MAKING READY-TO-EAT PRODUCTS FOR CONVENIeNCE STORES 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, started making ready-to-eat products for its convenience format in Magnit Family supermarkets. The pilot 
project was launched in Krasnodar and Murmansk, where customers can already buy a wide range of ready-to-eat meals. 
The production utilizes existing capacities of Magnit Family supermarkets; the Company only added special packaging 
equipment. Magnit has carefully selected products for the range to cover the main consumer scenarios (breakfast, lunch, 
dinner, quick meals). The assortment includes around 40 items: first and second courses, salads, breakfast and to-go 
meals, as well as various drinks, including morses and fresh juices. The range also includes vegetarian dishes. The 
Company plans to launch a separate brand for its own ready-to-eat line of products in the nearest future. 
Today, Magnit's ready-to-eat products are delivered to almost 50 stores in Krasnodar and Murmansk. The Company reports 
high demand for the range, with ham sandwiches along with Russian salad, vinegret and crab sticks being the most 
popular with customers. Based on the results of the pilot, Magnit will decide on scaling the project and expanding it 
to more stores over a wider geography. 
« 
Ruslan Ismailov 
Magnit's Deputy CEO "Products made in our Magnit Family supermarkets are delivered to our convenience stores chilled 
and Director for  and packed into individual containers. We maintain the required temperature during the entire 
Retail Chain    delivery process. All products have short shelf lives. This project enables us to respond to one of 
Management     the dominant global trends - the rapid rise in popularity of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook. We 
          plan to improve our ready-to-cook offering for the ?onvenience format and ramp up our production 
»          capacities. We're also looking for alternative ways to develop the project, including, among other 
          things, via construction of our own 'kitchen factories'." 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118819 
EQS News ID:  1222917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
