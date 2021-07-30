Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
30.07.21
13:40 Uhr
29,100 Euro
-0,050
-0,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,05029,15014:02
29,05029,10014:02
Dow Jones News
30.07.2021 | 09:34
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel learns about a claim from Russia's Agency for fishery

DJ NORNICKEL LEARNS ABOUT A CLAIM FROM RUSSIA'S AGENCY FOR FISHERY 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL LEARNS ABOUT A CLAIM FROM RUSSIA'S AGENCY FOR FISHERY 
30-Jul-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL LEARNS ABOUT A CLAIM FROM RUSSIA'S AGENCY FOR FISHERY 
Moscow, July 30, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, has learned from the press-release published today by Russia's Federal Agency for Fishery (or 
Rosrybolovstvo) that it has filed a claim against Nornickel's wholly-owned subsidiary NTEK to the Arbitration Court of 
the Krasnoyarsk region for a total amount of RUB 58.7bn (approximately USD804 million at the spot RUB/USD exchange 
rate) for the reimbursement of the damages to fish resources caused by the diesel spill incident at an emergency fuel 
storage facility of Heat and Power Plant #3 in Norilsk in 2020. 
Nornickel will be able to comment on the substance of the claim once it has been received and studied. 
Based on publicly disclosed details, the Company believes that the damage amount claimed by the Agency is significantly 
overstated as it exceeds by many times the estimates prepared by specialized scientific research institutes, which have 
assessed the impact of this incident on aquatic bioresources. 
The Company would like to remind that NTEK has already settled in full the claim filed by the Federal Agency for 
Environmental Supervision (Rozprirodnadzor), which covered the reimbursement of damages to water and soil. The Group 
has also compensated in kind damages to the wildlife, which has been impacted by the spill of diesel fuel. 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 118818 
EQS News ID:  1222899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.