Next-generation LED luminaire offers region's indoor growers greater flexibility and choice backed by Current's signature quality and performance

GE Current, a Daintree company, has today announced the arrival in Europe of the Arize Lynk2, its next-generation, low-power/high-performance LED luminaire for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) applications such as vertical farms. Offering a 50% longer lifetime of 54,000 hours to L90, up to 15% greater efficacy than the previous generation, and broad, uniform distribution of a choice of nine different spectra, the Arize Lynk2 offers vertical farmers greater flexibility and control over the lighting of their crops than ever before. The Arize Lynk2 is available for pre-order now across European markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005009/en/

The Arize Lynk2 installed on vertical farm grow racks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for multi-layer, indoor vertical farming of herbs, leafy greens and microgreens, the Lynk2 is also ideally suited to propagation and tissue culture laboratories, thanks to 0-10V dimming, with a range of 10%-100%. This new feature allows growers to not only select the best possible spectrum for their crop, but also control the intensity of light delivered throughout the growth cycle, nurturing delicate seedlings through to established, mature plants, ready to harvest.

Growers can select one of nine tailored spectra to best support their operational goals, including two new broad spectrum options (BRI and BRV) that simulate natural sunlight to create a more comfortable working environment for teams working on site. There are also two new far-red options (PPF and PKF), which encourage a stretching and expansion response for taller plant growth. At up to 3.2µmol/J, the Lynk2 is up to 15% more efficient than the first generation Arize Lynk, helping growers further reduce energy use and operational costs day-to-day.

Backed by Current's five-year warranty, the Lynk2 has extended the light-emitting surface area to the ends of each luminaire, effectively adding 6 cm (2.5 inches) of LEDs within the standard luminaire and also increasing light distribution across a wider, 126-degree angle. This enables the luminaires to be placed farther apart whilst maintaining high uniformity. A new, twist-lock side mounted connector design now enables faster, simpler installation. When coupled with optional new cable tree power distribution cable accessories, up to 52 luminaires can connect to a single circuit breaker (a 100% increase in loading), reducing the installation and maintenance costs of the system.

