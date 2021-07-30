ITRS Group, a leading provider of real-time monitoring and analytics software, has acquired 100% of Opsview Limited, a modern, scalable monitoring platform, which provides unified insight into dynamic IT operations on-premises, in the Cloud or hybrid. Opsview will remain and operate as a separate brand and entity.

The purchase of Opsview aligns well with ITRS' strategy to build, buy and partner to deliver smart, automated and predictive end-to-end monitoring solutions for increasingly complex IT estates across industries. This development follows the successful strategic acquisitions of Sumerian, OP5 and Uptrends.

Guy Warren, CEO of ITRS commented: "Opsview is trusted by hundreds of businesses, government organisations and service providers globally. This acquisition will enhance our technological innovation, increase our portfolio capability, and provide continued expansion across our global support services."

Mike Walton, CEO and founder of Opsview said: "Partnering with ITRS represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate improvements to our products and services, while simultaneously strengthening our ability to deliver best in class service and support to our customers who now have access to the rest of the ITRS product suite."

About ITRS Group

ITRS Group ensures operational resilience for enterprises going through the process of transforming their IT estate for a digital future and ensures the ongoing health of their on-premise, cloud-based or hybrid IT estate. By transforming the mass of raw data on performance, resource usage, and cost, ITRS reassures enterprises, that their IT estates are running performantly. ITRS solutions can detect and actively prevent problems and maximise cost efficiency. With experience of legacy technologies as well as the dynamic environment of cloud-delivery, agile development, and service-based architecture, ITRS's people and its software serve more than 1000+ enterprise clients across industry markets. As new disruptors, new technologies and new regulations continue to shape the marketplace and change the expectations of consumers, ITRS offers a best-in-class service and is a source of confidence for the always-on enterprise.

