Valuence International Europe S.A.S. (Paris, France, Yusuke Sorimachi, representative), a member of the Valuence Group, has announced that luxury brand item buying business Nanboya has completed its office relocation, and has newly opened its second office in France, Nanboya Faubourg Saint-Honoré, on July 14, 2021.

Nanboya Proposes Sustainability Through Reuse

In January 2021, Valuence International Europe opened Nanboya Opéra Store, the first office in France for luxury brand item buying business Nanboya. Since then, it has worked to accelerate buying operations for luxury brand and other goods. The recent boom in interest, primarily in Europe, toward sustainability and the circular economy has led to growing needs for reuse. Nanboya proposes a savvy, eco-friendly lifestyle by linking unused items to their next owners. This made-in-Japan reuse culture has earned high praise from the people of France.

Now, with the aim of bringing this reuse culture to more consumers and expanding the business in Europe and the Middle East, Nanboya has opened its Nanboya Faubourg Saint-Honoré location, its second office in France and located along the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré thoroughfare. This street is well-populated with head offices of French maisons, offering great affinity with customers. This office is also co-located with an office serving as a hub for business in Europe and the Middle East.

This location will not only conduct our luxury brand goods buying business, but, as a business hub for the Valuence Group in Europe, be a source of Company-driven sustainability activities and a receiver of information about local activity, serving to expand Valuence's business further.

Buying Office Overview

Nanboya Faubourg Saint-Honoré opens on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré thoroughfare, a prosperous location since the 17th century and home to many French maison head offices even today. In the new office's salon-like cleanliness and brightness, knowledgeable concierges offer warm welcomes to their guests and fully respect their privacy. In France, a core driver of the world's luxury goods market, Valuence will also use advertisements and social media to reach out to customers with high levels of interest in sustainability.

Office name: Nanboya Faubourg Saint-Honoré

Grand opening: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Business hours: 10:00 to 18:00 (local time)

Address: 3 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris, France

Eligible Items: Watches, bags, jewelry, apparel, accessories

Language support: French, English

Official Site: https://fr.nanboya.global/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nanboya.France/ (@Nanboya.FR)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nanboya.fr/ (@nanboya.fr)

