Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki set to launch next generation tube laminates with ISCC certified renewable content in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher for use in cosmetics and food sectors

Huhtamaki set to launch next generation tube laminates with ISCC certified renewable content in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher for use in cosmetics and food sectors

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, has achieved an important technology breakthrough in developing next generation sustainable tube laminates. Working in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses (Groupe Somater) and Groupe Rocher, Huhtamaki is launching a tube laminate with more than 40% recycled content from renewable based plastics. The laminate is primarily suitable for product applications in the cosmetics, personal care, oral care, and food sectors. The new laminate makes a significant contribution to fully circular flexible packaging solutions for these sectors.

Working across the value chain where every partner has its own responsibility, LyondellBasell as the resin supplier, Huhtamaki as the laminate manufacturer, Plastuni Lisses as the tube maker and the leading cosmetics, home care and apparel company Groupe Rocher as the brand owner, Huhtamaki has successfully developed its next generation of tube laminates. For this innovative project, Huhtamaki focused on facilitating the incorporation and use of recycled materials creating recyclable products which increase the circularity of laminated tubes. To this end, it used resins from LyondellBasell's innovative CirculenRenew polymers that are produced with renewable feedstock from bio-based sources from waste and residues such as used cooking oil, using a mass balance approach. These are certified under the ISCC PLUS standard.

Jens Pilzecker, Head of Global Tube Laminates, Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging said, "Our new tube laminates make a real contribution to further enhancing the circularity of flexible packaging, while reducing CO2 by replacing fossil by renewables. Achieving this breakthrough was possible thanks to the great co-operation with our partners LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher."

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies in the world. It is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.

Plastuni Lisses (PUL) is a member of the French family-owned Groupe Somater and has made Eco design its strategic priority for any new development of primary polymer packaging.

Groupe Rocher is a French family-owned group, founded in 1959 by Mr. Yves Rocher. Convinced through his personal experience that nature has a positive impact on people's well-being and therefore on their desire to act for the planet, the company's mission is to Reconnect People to Nature. This Mission is embodied in experiences, services and products that provide well-being through the benefits of nature. The company is committed to eco-design. These last years, Groupe Rocher has deployed a strategy of eco-designing its products and reducing the use of plastic. Having gradually achieved the objectives it had set for itself, new, even more ambitious commitments were made by 2030 to reduce the use of plastic by all of the Group's brands.

ISCC PLUS is a globally leading standard well-recognized by all stakeholders for recycled and bio-based materials. ISCC PLUS certification provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards. For companies using the mass balance approach, ISCC PLUS certification verifies that the mass balance accounting follows predefined and transparent rules. Huhtamaki has been certified under the standard since September 2020.

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA - CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.