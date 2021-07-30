Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Harju Elekter additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-07-30 10:21 CEST -- On July 30th, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter and to list its 278,675 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter will be listed on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 or on a date close to it in case of any circumstances. Thus, altogether 18,018,555 shares of Harju Elekter (ISIN: EE3100004250) will be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about August 2nd. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.