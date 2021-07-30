Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913978 ISIN: EE3100004250 Ticker-Symbol: HD8 
Frankfurt
30.07.21
08:03 Uhr
8,120 Euro
-0,080
-0,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9608,72010:35
GlobeNewswire
30.07.2021 | 10:29
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of Harju Elekter additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-07-30 10:21 CEST --


On July 30th, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter and to list its 278,675
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter will be
listed on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 or on a date close to it in case of any
circumstances. 

Thus, altogether 18,018,555 shares of Harju Elekter (ISIN: EE3100004250) will
be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about August 2nd. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
HARJU ELEKTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.