Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology create a transactable presence for cloud optimization services on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) can now subscribe to "PASOS," giving them continuous optimization and modernization of their cloud assets.

Paian IT Solutions is a leading provider of state-of-the-art cloud services to the DACH region. Paian's vision is to reach the entire Azure customer base across the region, offering PASOS Paian's Azure Spend and Optimization services. PASOS ensures cost optimization on an ongoing basis and provides actionable insights to drive continuous modernization on the cloud. PASOS is based on Corent Technology's ComPaaS Continuous Cloud Optimization and Management Platform.

Microsoft has created a marketplace opportunity for partners to reach Azure customers at scale. Azure Marketplace is where customers can search for cloud services and add these to their existing cloud subscription. To take advantage of this opportunity software vendor partners need to create a presence on Azure Marketplace. This is where Corent's Marketizer comes in, automating and therefore accelerating the publishing process and onboarding on the Marketplace.

Ronny Wittig, Managing Director at Paian, explained: "We wanted to reach Azure customers quickly and at scale, and publishing our services on Azure Marketplace was key to that. Corent's Marketizer solution not only helped us get this done really quickly, but it is also central to how we manage customers as they sign up to our PASOS service."

Feyzi Fatehi, Corent Technology CEO, said: "We are so excited to be working with the team at Paian. Their vision for success at scale across the markets they serve represents huge potential for Corent Technology. Their adoption of our products and services is a blueprint for other Microsoft partners. We congratulate them on their Azure Marketplace listing and we look forward to their continued successes."

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration, modernization, and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent's SurPaaS Platform is used by key enterprises, system integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HPE, EMC, Oracle, and VMware, among others.

For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About Paian IT Solutions GmbH

Paian IT Solutions GmbH is a professional partner for companies and institutions in the field of consulting and IT solutions. It was founded in February 2010. Based in its locations in Switzerland and Germany and always keeping in mind possibilities, opportunities and current trends, Paian's experienced experts provide advice to medium-sized companies, public sector institutions as well as reputable enterprises in the German-speaking areas.

For more information about Paian IT Solutions, please visit www.paian-itsolutions.com/en.html, and to contact Paian please email info@paian-itsolutions.com.

