Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE RUSH FACTORY PLC'S SHARE HAS ENDED

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JULY 2021 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE RUSH FACTORY PLC'S SHARE HAS ENDED The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Rush Factory Plc and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of Rush Factory Plc has ended on 23 July, 2021. Company name: Rush Factory Plc ------------------------------- Trading code: RUSH ------------------------------- Issuer code: RUSH ------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000348909 ------------------------------- Orderbook id: 161318 ------------------------------- Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision ended: 23 July, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services