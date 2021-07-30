Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
30.07.2021 | 11:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE RUSH FACTORY PLC'S SHARE HAS ENDED

EXCHANGE NOTICE  30 JULY 2021  SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE RUSH FACTORY PLC'S SHARE HAS ENDED

The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Rush
Factory Plc and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of Rush Factory Plc has ended on
23 July, 2021. 

Company name: Rush Factory Plc
-------------------------------
Trading code: RUSH      
-------------------------------
Issuer code:  RUSH      
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000348909  
-------------------------------
Orderbook id: 161318     
-------------------------------

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision ended: 23 July, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
