Plans of the green course implementation posted by the European Union in mid-July leave no doubt that Europe is clearly set to reduce consumption of hydrocarbons.

Therefore, oil and gas producers are likely to lean stronger towards Asian markets that will support demand for conventional energy sources in the next few decades.

In this regard, a special attention should be paid to China that has already become the largest importer of Russian oil and has started receiving piped gas from Russia. Actually, Moscow considered Beijing not only as a key consumer of Russian hydrocarbons at present and in the future, but also as a potential creditor, an investor and a supplier of equipment.

The report answers the following questions:

Has China helped alleviate the deficit of investments in the Russian oil and gas sector following sanctions, including financial?

What is the dynamics of presence of Russian companies in the Chinese oil and gas markets and who our major competitors are?

What are Chinese investment priorities and why it does not invest in oil production but enters shareholder capital of gas and chemical projects in Russia?

How does China try to employ Russia to solve the problem of oil and gas deficit and simultaneously reduce its expenses and risks?

How does China participate in major gas chemical projects in Russia and who Chinese partners are?

How significant is participation of Chinese suppliers in the Russian market of oil services equipment?

What is the forecast of demand for oil and gas in China in the medium-term perspective?

How feasible is construction of new gas pipelines to China, including the Power of Siberia 2 project?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The Condition and Prospects of Russian Hydrocarbon Exports to the East

1.1 Forecasts of Demand for Hydrocarbons in the EU and APAC

1.2 Russian Oil Exports to China

1.3 Exports of Russian Gas to China

2.0 Chinese Investments in the Russian Oil and Gas Sector: The Dragon is Not in the Air Yet

3.0 China in the Russian Oil Services and Gas Chemical Sectors

3.1 China in Gas Chemical Megaprojects in the Russian Fes

3.1.1. China in LNG Projects of Novatek

3.1.2. China in Construction of Amur GPP of Gazprom

3.1.3. China in Gazprom's Project of the Gas Chemical Complex in UST-Luga

3.1.4. China in Projects of Sibur

3.2 China's Role in the Russian Oil Services Sector

3.2.1. China in the Segment of Drilling Equipment

3.2.2. China's Role in Imports of Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment in Russia

3.2.3. Chinese Offshore Equipment for the Russian Oil and Gas Sector

Prospects of Development

