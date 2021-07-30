Mining giant BHP has taken another step on the path towards a renewable energy future, commissioning a 48.2 MW solar-plus-storage hybrid power facility that will help power its Nickel West mining operations in regional Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia. BHP announced on Friday it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Australian arm of Canadian energy major TransAlta Renewables which will allow it to build two solar farms and a battery energy storage system (BESS) to help power the mining giant's Mt Keith and Leinster operations in Western Australia's (WA) northern Goldfields ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
