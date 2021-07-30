BH Macro Limited - Tender Price

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

30 July 2021

Tender Price



Further to the tender offer launched by the Company on 2 June 2021 (the "Tender Offer") and the Company's announcement of Final Net Asset Values for each class of its shares as at close of business on 30 June 2021, the Company today announces that the final repurchase price per share (the "Tender Price") for the shares to be acquired by the Company pursuant to Tender Offer are as follows:

Class of shares Tender Price US dollar shares $34.4646 Sterling shares £33.0389

The Tender Price has been calculated as 97.8 per cent. of the relevant Net Asset Value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2021, as further described in the circular to shareholders published in connection with the Tender Offer dated 2 June 2021.

The shares to be acquired by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer are expected to be repurchased effective 3 August 2021, and the Tender Offer consideration will be despatched to tendering shareholders by 6 August 2021 or as soon as practicable thereafter.

