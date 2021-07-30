Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 30
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 1,138.99p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 1,152.86p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 1,133.78p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 1,147.65p per ordinary share
30 July 2021
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
