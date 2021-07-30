- (PLX AI) - Nokia shares slipped after analysts differed on the company's near term prospects after strong Q2 earnings.
- • Shares down less than 1%
- • Expect headwinds and tougher comparisons in the second half, Bank of America analysts said (neutral, EUR 5.50)
- • Nokia should see improving adjusted EBIT margin in the next 3 years, rising to 13.3% by 2023, Nokia said (buy, EUR 6)
- • Nokia should continue its turnaround, with sales up 3-4 percent per year during 2022-2023, with some upside potential if management continues to implement its strategy well during the coming years, Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy, EUR 6)
- • Nokia has good earnings momentum, clear Mobile Networks turnaround potential and robust market prospects, SEB said (buy, EUR 6.10)
