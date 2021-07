discoverIE saw trading in Q122 continue in the same vein as H221, with strong organic revenue growth on a year-on-year and pre-COVID-19 basis. Order intake was well ahead of revenue and the order book grew 22% from the end of FY21. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect stronger organic growth, resulting in upgrades to our EPS forecasts of 3% in FY22 and 2% in FY23.

