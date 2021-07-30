Indian developer Acme Solar's green bonds were oversubscribed by over three times, and will support it financing twelve projects for a combined 450MW (or 605 MWp) of its operational assets in India.From pv magazine India. Indian developer Acme Solar today announced it had successfully priced its inaugural green bond, raising $334 million at a coupon rate of 4.7% per annum with a five-year maturity. The amount will be used to finance Acme's twelve operating solar assets with a combined capacity of 450MW (or 605 MWp) in eight Indian states. "Twelve projects of ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited ...

