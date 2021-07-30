Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenPro Releases Digital Transformation Roadmap for Corporate and Financial Advisory Hub

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). GreenPro Group, a multinational one stop financing hub with a variety of services and products such as corporate advisory, wealth protection and management, venture capital and financial technology has released its digital transformation roadmap. The newly released digital transformation roadmap recognizes the critical role played by digital finance in improving efficiency, reducing errors and accelerating financial process. With a goal of achieving a digital economy by 2023, GreenPro has over the years focused on acquisitions and investing in the digital finance economy.

In 2020, it acquired Millennium Sapphire for US$4 million with the plan of transforming it from the traditional asset class into a digital asset class for easy evaluation and storage. GreenPro also acquired a 15% equity interest in Ata Plus Sdn Bhd, a regulated crowdfunding digital platform registered with the Securities Commission of Malaysia. In May 2020, it announced the acquisition of First Bullion Holdings Inc., a regulated digital assets exchange that enables securities token offerings. In November 2020, GreenPro signed a binding agreement with New Business Media Sdn. Bhd "NBM" to acquire 18% equity interest of NBM.

In 2021, the company intensified its digital transformation journey with an investment in Innovest Energy Fund, a crypto focused investment fund with a focus of developing products and services for the cryptocurrency industry and economy. Recently the company's incubated project Adventure Air Race Company Limited, an operator for World Championship Air Race, announced its intention to list on a senior stock exchange in USA while another incubated project Angkasa-X also announced it has successfully signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HallBru Tech Brunei to promote internet connectivity for Borneo Island, BIMP-EAGA Region.

In 2022, the company intends to focus on different areas such as accounting intelligence, capital intelligence, compliance intelligence, satellite internet connectivity and digital banking intelligence. It will assist emerging growth businesses in these areas as well as invest resources into it. The company envisions to complete the digital transformation journey by 2023 where each of these activities they are undertaking will build a digital economy.

For sustainability, GreenPro has 4 key elements in its digital finance ecosystem. One of them is data transmission where internet connectivity is considered a backbone of digitization. The success of this ecosystem depend on a fast, affordable telecommunication network. Infrastructure is another key element where they focus on building a digital marketplace to list and trade traditional and digital assets. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a key element where GreenPro believes in the monitoring and control of the new, fast-evolving digital capabilities to address climate change and ensure fair distribution of wealth. Law creates a regulation framework to enable users and service providers to work in a safe environment.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657750/GreenPro-Releases-Digital-Transformation-Roadmap-for-Corporate-and-Financial-Advisory-Hub