Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Stuttgart
30.07.21
15:25 Uhr
37,700 Euro
-0,600
-1,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,55037,65015:47
30.07.2021 | 14:13
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2021 half-yearly financial report

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2021 half-yearly financial report 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2021 half-yearly financial report 
30-Jul-2021 / 13:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Paris, July 30, 2021 
 
 
 
 
PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 
 
 
Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly financial report at May 31, 2021 has been made 
available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF). 
 
It includes: 
 - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; 
 - the half-yearly activity report; 
 - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; 
 - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. 
 
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be 
consulted as follows: 
Click here to access the 2021 half yearly Interim Financial Report. 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
 
 - Next periodical reporting date: 
 
 - October 1st, 2021: Results of the 2021 first nine months (after the market close) 
 
 
Contacts 
            Press Relations 
            DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche       thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
+33 (1) 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com  Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Its size, profitability and strong brand name have made Kaufman & Broad one of France's leading property developers and builders.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

This press release does not, and shall not, constitute a public offer, nor an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction.

. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Press release of the 2021 half-yearly financial report

1223074 30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223074&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
