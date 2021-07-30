Texas Realtor Violet Gonzalez of Violet Sells Realty Kicks off Summer Shoe Drive

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Houston real estate agent Violet Gonzalez spearheads summer shoe drive for the global nonprofit, Soles4Souls.

Violet Sells Realty is hosting the donation drive for Soles4Souls for the month of August. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at her office located at 6060 Richmond Ave., Suite 100, Houston, TX. Please call 713-570-6906 in advance.

'I am thrilled to be supporting such a great organization. So many of us will be cleaning out our closets this summer, so why not drop off the brand new shoes you never wore or the gently worn shoes that the kids have grown out of. These shoes help so many people in need,' said Gonzalez.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Soles4Souls aim is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/ .

Violet is a native Houstonian and an international agent with over 25 years of experience in marketing and business management. For those looking to make Houston their home, Violet Sells Realty just added two new listings. For more information about the rare find in the heart of St. George Place, visit https://www.har.com/homedetail/5302-val-verde-st-houston-tx-77056/3196019?cid=VIOLETG or to check out the beautiful all-brick home in the Galleria area, visit https://www.har.com/homedetail/3022-w-park-at-fairdale-houston-tx-77057/3678805?cid=VIOLETG

About Violet Sells Realty

Violet Sells Realty works with both buyers and sellers to guide clients and provide them with the most honest and detailed information, while also helping them make the best choice for their home and/or commercial property. It makes buying, selling, and leasing a hassle-free experience from start to closing. Violet serves zip codes 77000-77599. For more information, please call 713-570-6906, or visit violetsellsrealty.com.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, we have distributed more than 53 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and generated over $250 million in economic impact. A non-profit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than 70% of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

