Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement under which GoldHaven may earn a 100% interest in the 8,175 hectare Pat's Pond and 13,145.5 hectare O'Neill projects located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Pat's Pond and O'Neill projects are prospective for epithermal gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization and are road accessible.

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO, comments: "Newfoundland has become one of the best places to explore in Canada. NFG.V, LAB.V and NFLD.CN are great examples of this. These acquisitions supplement our core strategy to expand our ownership of highly prospective projects next to major discoveries. GOH is now very well positioned to unlock value from our 213 Km2 Newfoundland portfolio."

Figure 1. The location of the Pat's Pond and O'Neill properties and selected precious metal bearing prospects and properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Note, the mines, deposits and prospects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt provide geologic context for the Pat's Pond and O'Neil properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/91650_f926c16b74f00939_002full.jpg

Pat's Pond and O'Neill Projects

Pat's Pond

The Pat's Pond land position consists of 327 claims covering 8,175 Hectares and is considered prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) and epithermal gold deposits. Precious and base metal mineralization at Pat's Pond occurs in three historical mineral occurrences including Pat's Pond #1, Pat's Pond #2 and the Horn-Mesher.

Mineralization was first identified in the vicinity of Pat's Pond in 1934 where sulphide (sphalerite and galena) and sulfosalt (boulangerite) boulders returned high silver-lead-zinc grades. In July 2008, North Range Exploration identified mineralization in outcrop that returned 119.9 g/ silver 6.20% lead, 4.0% zinc1. In 2010 Puddle Pond Resources Inc. drilled 5 holes at Horn-Mesher. Three of the five holes (584.1 meters) intersected pyritic, silica-chlorite-carbonate altered metavolcanic rocks associated with elevated gold, silver, lead and zinc1. A 2-meter sample (102.40 meters depth) in hole HM-04-10 returned 2.1 g/t gold1. The Pat's Pond #2 occurrence contains a float sample that returned 18.66 g/t gold, 36.7 oz/ton silver, 7.5% lead and 1.1% zinc2. A diamond drill hole at Pat's Pond #2 1.4 meters of 0.31 g/t gold, 3.2 oz/t silver, 0.78% lead and 1.1% zinc2.

O'Neill

The O'Neill claim package consists of 525 claims covering 13,145 Hectares and is considered prospective for VMS and epithermal gold deposits. The land position is underlain by sedimentary and volcanic rocks assigned to the Jonathan's Pond and Indian Bay Big Pond formations which occur near the contact between the Dunnage and Gander Zones in Central Newfoundland.

Path Forward

GoldHaven controls 251 Km2 across 7 assets in the highly prospective Maricunga Gold Belt. The company completed Phase 1 and is preparing its Phase 2 drill campaigns. These targets have been designated as high priority based on extensive and pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, and their relative proximity to existing major deposits.

GoldHaven now controls 206 Km2 in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and is preparing the two projects for exploration.

Deal Summary

For the option to earn 100% of the Pats Pond and O'Neill claims, GoldHaven shall issue 7,100,000 common shares on or before 5 business days after the effective date. For Pat's Pond, GoldHaven shall issue 1,200,000 shares on the first anniversary of the effective date and 800,000 on the second anniversary of the effective date. The vendors retain a 2% NSR royalty (with the right to re-purchase one-half of the NSR at any time by payment to the beneficial owner of $1,000,000).

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the highly gold and silver endowed Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 Km north-south and 30 Km east-west and is host numerous mines and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has identified "High Priority" targets on four of the seven exploration properties and, will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 Km northeast of the Kinross La Coipa mine; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 Km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold equivalent5; the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 Km. south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

