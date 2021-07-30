Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
30.07.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for M.O.B.A. Network AB (429/21)

Referring to the bulletin from M.O.B.A. Network AB's extra general meeting,
held on 30 July 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations
10:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 5,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 MOBA    
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0011751866
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 4, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0016277909
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 5, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
