Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for M.O.B.A. Network AB (429/21)

Referring to the bulletin from M.O.B.A. Network AB's extra general meeting, held on 30 July 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 5, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: MOBA Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0011751866 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 4, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016277909 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 5, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.