The article is a comprehensive review of Grove's multi-tiered approach as an emerging leader in the hemp manufacturing space. Selling within a number of consumer markets, Grove focuses on developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw hemp materials, white label products, as well as end customer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, or Cannabidiol (CBD). With the recent launch of its product line Qubes, Grove confidently entered the plant-based market for gummy vitamins, which is a rapidly expanding market, currently valued at $5.9 billion. The Qubes launch is indicative of Grove's multi-level strategy; along with its targeted acquisitions, trade show, which is one of the largest global hemp conventions, their extensive product lines and in-house manufacturing, the future for Grove is bright.

For more information, visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/grove-inc-not-just-another-cbd-player/.

Key Takeaways

Grove sells their products in various consumer markets, including beauty, pet care, botanical, and in the functional food sector. Grove has an expert team of organic chemists, food scientists, and mixologists who have helped the company become a pioneer in the wellness industry.

Grove has an excellent R&D team that works tirelessly to provide consumers with high-quality offerings and believe in a customer-centric approach.

Grove's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has allowed the company to offer the most competitive pricing and to quickly and consistently debut new product lines. Grove has become one of the most reliable manufacturers as they provide their products directly to the consumer without the intervention of any middlemen.

Grove's Qubes product line differentiates itself from other gummy brands, in that it is completely free from preservatives, chemicals, corn syrup, allergens, soy, dairy, wheat, salicylates, artificial ingredients, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, which is a unique value proposition.

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is in the business of developing, producing, marketing and selling raw materials, white label products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, Cannabidiol ("CBD"). The Company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend to re-energize the production of industrial hemp and to foster its many uses for consumers.

