- (PLX AI) - Hapag Lloyd new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 7,600-9,300 million vs "clearly above previous year" before.
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 6,200-7,900 million vs "clearly above previous year" before
- • Says unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year
- • Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year
