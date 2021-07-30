Grand City Properties S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Grand City Properties S.A.

(the 'Company')

ISIN: LU0775917882

WKN: A1JXCV

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Regulated information dated 30 July 2021

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)

Grand City Properties S.A., E-1147

2. Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

N/A

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

176,187,899 shares

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights

176,187,899 voting rights

5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)

6. Origin of the change

Capital increase

7. Date when the change occurred

16 July 2021