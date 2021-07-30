DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Grand City Properties S.A.
Grand City Properties S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
Grand City Properties S.A.
ISIN: LU0775917882
WKN: A1JXCV
Regulated information dated 30 July 2021
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
Grand City Properties S.A., E-1147
2. Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
176,187,899 shares
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
176,187,899 voting rights
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
6. Origin of the change
Capital increase
7. Date when the change occurred
16 July 2021
