Chatable (H.A.A.C Ltd), an industry leading AI Start-up, announced today in a whitepaper "Breaking Through the 6ms Latency Barrier" a dramatic fundamental breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Conversation Enhancement. The whitepaper introduces Chatable AI v3.0 Edge: the first On-Chip Inline Deep Neural Network (DNN) for direct audio processing that has no perceptible latency.

According to recent industry research, Conversation Enhancement is the number one most requested feature for TWS Earbud users and is also a high priority for the Hearing Aid industry.

Chatable AI v3.0 Edge features breakthrough Inline Deep Neural Networks running on-chip and in real-time with <5ms of round-trip latency to ensure that users never hear any delay in the sound. Performing over one hundred million AI calculations per second and using the microphone of a TWS Earbud or Hearing Aid, Chatable AI v3.0 Edge provides a vivid, new conversational speech experience to users.

"Big Tech players have recently described super-human hearing as a moonshot so it feels like we're the first team on the Moon. This is a watershed moment for the industry and a vindication for our unique neuroscience-led AI approach." says Giles Tongue, CEO of Chatable.

"Current industry approaches using Inline DNN either suffer from inherent latency problems and are too big for on-chip deployment, or they suffer from limited efficacy if the DNN is used to control traditional Hearing Aid DSP settings rather than the DNN processing the sound directly. We're the first to have cracked both the latency problem and the on-chip problem for Inline DNN", said Dr Andrew Simpson, Co-founder Chief Scientific Officer. "As a scientist, working in secret on something of this magnitude is tremendously exciting and the whole team is buzzing. We've known for a while that our neuroscience-led AI approach was taking us in a really different direction to the rest of the field but the results have exceeded our expectation".

Chatable AI v3.0 Edge is currently sampling with early customers.

White paper Breaking Through the 6ms Latency Barrier

https://docsend.com/view/ssbfntufdqzda6qn

About Chatable

Chatable is an industry leading AI Start-up. Founded in 2017 with investment from US billionaire Mark Cuban and headquartered in London, UK.

