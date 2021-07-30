Plus there is news this week of a green hydrogen tie-up in India, plans for another German production facility, and of new hydrogen transport networks for Switzerland and the U.S.Having announced its intent to move into the hydrogen business, Hong Kong registered energy company GCL Group yesterday held a hydrogen conference at which it was revealed Ethiopian natural gas will power the ammonia which it will use to generate blue hydrogen. The gas, secured under Belt & Road agreements dating back to 2013, will be piped to Djibouti where it will feed 4 million tons per year of ammonia feedstock for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...