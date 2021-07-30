Bayestree Intelligence, Inc.: Bayestree Intelligence Inc. Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bayestree Intelligence Inc., better known by the name Sainapse®, its flagship AI-based customer support product, today announced it has been selected by Avaya, a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program. Avaya delivers open, converged, and innovative solutions for contact centers and unified communications that create exceptional communications experiences for customers and employees.

Customers expect their support experiences to be continuous, constant, customized, and cross-channel. Enterprises that deliver on this expectation lock in loyalty and future success. The AI support automation solutions that Sainapse provides can help Avaya enterprise contact center customers meet those expectations by delivering "INSTANT FIRST TIME RIGHT" service and support.

"Today, the battlefield for market supremacy is in the area of customer experience, and customer support is the CX tip of the spear," said Avijit Biswas, CEO at Bayestree Intelligence Inc. "Corporations recognize the revenue impact of exceptional customer support, setting direct revenue-oriented KPIs for their support teams. The Sainapse solution helps enterprise support teams achieve those critical KPIs by enabling instant "INSTANT FIRST TIME RIGHT" customer support resolutions."

"Sainapse® AI-driven support automation for Avaya contact centers helps dramatically decrease both resolution time and costs, reliance on expert support professionals, and empowers support teams to deliver on revenue expectations," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "We are pleased to have Bayestree Intelligence join our DevConnect program."

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities - spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications - helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Through the DevConnect program, Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access, and support for many Avaya platforms and interfaces, often at no cost to registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners, like Bayestree Intelligence, must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing, and sales.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide and, every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Bayestree Intelligence Inc.

Bayestree Intelligence Inc., better known by the name of its flagship product Sainapse®, is a company founded on one principle: that the need for enterprise service transformation is long past due. Our AI customer support automation solutions help enterprises deliver compelling internal or external customer experiences, improve revenue acquisition from support operations and meet customer expectations for a rapid, seamless and accurate customer support experience - "INSTANT FIRST TIME RIGHT." To learn more about Sainapse® and how we can help you reimagine and transform your customer support operations, visit www.sainapse.ai.

