Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPE2 ISIN: CA77584B1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0QY 
Tradegate
30.07.21
10:43 Uhr
0,201 Euro
-0,003
-1,47 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QYOU MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QYOU MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1950,21015:31
0,2010,20915:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QYOU MEDIA
QYOU MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QYOU MEDIA INC0,201-1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.