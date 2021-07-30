Anzeige
30.07.2021
Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM

Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 30

30 July 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Ananda Developments plc is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

