MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces dividend payment update 30-Jul-2021 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT announces dividend payment update Krasnodar, Russia (July 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 2020 reporting year. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): RU000A0JKQU8 State registration number of the issue and the date of registration: 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of the RUB 24,999,874,495.05 2019 reporting year: Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of the 2019 RUB 245.31 reporting year: Total number of the issuer's securities: 101,911,355 shares Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: June 25, 2021 Dividend payment date for nominees: July 9, 2021 Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the July 30, 2021 shareholder register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 24,999,839,415.72.

The dividend amount of RUB 35,079.33 which accounts for 0.00014% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118901 EQS News ID: 1223098 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

