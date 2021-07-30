Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
Magnit announces dividend payment update

DJ Magnit announces dividend payment update 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces dividend payment update 
30-Jul-2021 / 16:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT announces dividend payment update 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces payment of dividends. 
Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 2020 
reporting year. 
Type of securities:                            ordinary registered shares 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN):           RU000A0JKQU8 
State registration number of the issue and the date of registration:    1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 
Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of the  RUB 24,999,874,495.05 
2019 reporting year: 
Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of the 2019 RUB 245.31 
reporting year: 
Total number of the issuer's securities:                  101,911,355 shares 
Form of yield payment:                           monetary funds in the currency of the 
                                      Russian Federation 
Dividend record date:                           June 25, 2021 
Dividend payment date for nominees:                    July 9, 2021 
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the     July 30, 2021 
shareholder register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 24,999,839,415.72.

The dividend amount of RUB 35,079.33 which accounts for 0.00014% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118901 
EQS News ID:  1223098 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223098&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

