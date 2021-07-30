There is also news of a 1.1 GW central inverter procurement contract, a pending IPO for solar cell player Runergy, and a $700 million-plus solar glass supply contract.Jinko Solar, which shipped more solar modules last year than any other company, according to Taiwanese market data company PV InfoLink, has been toppled from top spot in the first half of this year. The latest data released by the market research business had Longi Solar, Trina Solar, and JA Solar in the top three slots, with Jinko falling to fourth with Sino-Canadian business Canadian Solar fifth. Korean manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...