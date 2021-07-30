Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 
Tradegate
30.07.21
17:10 Uhr
172,00 Euro
-6,85
-3,83 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
Dow Jones News
30.07.2021 | 15:34
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021

Caterpillar Inc. 
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021 
30-Jul-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Exhibit 99.1 
Caterpillar Inc. 
2Q 2021 Earnings Release 
 
July 30, 2021 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results 

Second Quarter 
(USD in billions except profit per share)  2021  2020 
Sales and Revenues             USD12.9 USD10.0 
Profit Per Share              USD2.56 USD0.84 
Adjusted Profit Per Share         USD2.60 USD1.27 
?       Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to USD12.9 billion 
?       Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.56; adjusted profit per share of USD2.60 
?       Strong balance sheet; returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of USD12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with USD10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was USD2.56, compared with USD0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was USD2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of USD1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of USD0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was USD4.0 billion. In total, the company returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with USD10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were USD12.889 billion, an increase of USD2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with USD9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by USD1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of USD400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments. 

Sales and Revenues by Segment 
           Second     Sales    Price          Inter-Segment  Second     USD      % 
(Millions of dollars) Quarter 2020               Currency  / Other     Quarter 2021 
                   Volume    Realization                       Change    Change 
 
Construction     USD 4,048    USD 1,171   USD 238     USD 162   USD 37      USD 5,656    USD 1,608   40% 
Industries 
Resource Industries  1,826     712     (17)     66     (8)       2,579     753     41% 
Energy &       4,149     456     12      111    247       4,975     826     20% 
Transportation 
All Other Segment   115      4      -       2     7        128      13      11% 
Corporate Items and  (828)     (34)     -       -     (283)      (1,145)    (317) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &  9,310     2,309    233      341    -        12,193     2,883    31% 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products  763      -      -       -     11       774      11      1% 
Segment 
Corporate Items and  (76)      -      -       -     (2)       (78)      (2) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products  687      -      -       -     9        696      9      1% 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales  USD 9,997    USD 2,309   USD 233     USD 341   USD 9      USD 12,889    USD 2,892   29% 
and Revenues 
 
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region 
             North America    Latin America    EAME         Asia/Pacific    External Sales and   Inter-Segment  Total Sales and 
                                                     Revenues                Revenues 
(Millions of dollars)   USD      %   USD      %   USD      % Chg  USD      %   USD       % Chg  USD     %   USD       % Chg 
                    Chg         Chg                   Chg                  Chg 
Second Quarter 2021 
Construction Industries  USD 2,498   56%  USD 430    103%  USD 1,291   38%   USD 1,384   8%  USD 5,603    39%   USD 53   231%  USD 5,656    40% 
Resource Industries    799     58%  487     80%  525     39%   660     19%  2,471     45%   108    (7%)  2,579     41% 
Energy & Transportation  1,992    10%  250     27%  1,196    29%   682     14%  4,120     16%   855    41%  4,975     20% 
All Other Segment     11      57%  1      -%   4      (20%)  18      20%  34       21%   94    8%   128      11% 
Corporate Items and    (31)        (1)         (1)         (2)        (35)          (1,110)      (1,145) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &    5,269    34%  1,167    72%  3,015    34%   2,742    12%  12,193     31%   -     -%   12,193    31% 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products    488     (1%)  65      8%   96      -%   125     10%  774      1%   -     -%   774      1% 
Segment 
Corporate Items and    (38)        (11)        (9)         (20)        (78)          -        (78) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products    450     -%   54      6%   87      -%   105     6%  696      1%   -     -%   696      1% 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales and  USD 5,719   30%  USD 1,221   67%  USD 3,102   33%   USD 2,847   12%  USD 12,889    29%   USD -    -%   USD 12,889   29% 
Revenues 
 
Second Quarter 2020 
Construction Industries  USD 1,604       USD 212        USD 933        USD 1,283      USD 4,032        USD 16       USD 4,048 
Resource Industries    507         270         379         554        1,710         116       1,826 
Energy & Transportation  1,816        197         929         599        3,541         608       4,149 
All Other Segment     7          1          5          15         28           87        115 
Corporate Items and    2          (1)         -          (2)        (1)          (827)      (828) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &    3,936        679         2,246        2,449       9,310         -        9,310 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products    493         60         96          114        763          -        763 
Segment 
Corporate Items and    (43)        (9)         (9)         (15)        (76)          -        (76) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products    450         51         87          99         687          -        687 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales and  USD 4,386       USD 730        USD 2,333       USD 2,548      USD 9,997        USD -       USD 9,997 
Revenues

Consolidated Operating Profit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
