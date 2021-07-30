DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021 30-Jul-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 2Q 2021 Earnings Release July 30, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter (USD in billions except profit per share) 2021 2020 Sales and Revenues USD12.9 USD10.0 Profit Per Share USD2.56 USD0.84 Adjusted Profit Per Share USD2.60 USD1.27 ? Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to USD12.9 billion ? Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.56; adjusted profit per share of USD2.60 ? Strong balance sheet; returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of USD12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with USD10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was USD2.56, compared with USD0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was USD2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of USD1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of USD0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was USD4.0 billion. In total, the company returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with USD10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were USD12.889 billion, an increase of USD2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with USD9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by USD1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of USD400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment Second Sales Price Inter-Segment Second USD % (Millions of dollars) Quarter 2020 Currency / Other Quarter 2021 Volume Realization Change Change Construction USD 4,048 USD 1,171 USD 238 USD 162 USD 37 USD 5,656 USD 1,608 40% Industries Resource Industries 1,826 712 (17) 66 (8) 2,579 753 41% Energy & 4,149 456 12 111 247 4,975 826 20% Transportation All Other Segment 115 4 - 2 7 128 13 11% Corporate Items and (828) (34) - - (283) (1,145) (317) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 9,310 2,309 233 341 - 12,193 2,883 31% Transportation Financial Products 763 - - - 11 774 11 1% Segment Corporate Items and (76) - - - (2) (78) (2) Eliminations Financial Products 687 - - - 9 696 9 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales USD 9,997 USD 2,309 USD 233 USD 341 USD 9 USD 12,889 USD 2,892 29% and Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific External Sales and Inter-Segment Total Sales and Revenues Revenues (Millions of dollars) USD % USD % USD % Chg USD % USD % Chg USD % USD % Chg Chg Chg Chg Chg Second Quarter 2021 Construction Industries USD 2,498 56% USD 430 103% USD 1,291 38% USD 1,384 8% USD 5,603 39% USD 53 231% USD 5,656 40% Resource Industries 799 58% 487 80% 525 39% 660 19% 2,471 45% 108 (7%) 2,579 41% Energy & Transportation 1,992 10% 250 27% 1,196 29% 682 14% 4,120 16% 855 41% 4,975 20% All Other Segment 11 57% 1 -% 4 (20%) 18 20% 34 21% 94 8% 128 11% Corporate Items and (31) (1) (1) (2) (35) (1,110) (1,145) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 5,269 34% 1,167 72% 3,015 34% 2,742 12% 12,193 31% - -% 12,193 31% Transportation Financial Products 488 (1%) 65 8% 96 -% 125 10% 774 1% - -% 774 1% Segment Corporate Items and (38) (11) (9) (20) (78) - (78) Eliminations Financial Products 450 -% 54 6% 87 -% 105 6% 696 1% - -% 696 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales and USD 5,719 30% USD 1,221 67% USD 3,102 33% USD 2,847 12% USD 12,889 29% USD - -% USD 12,889 29% Revenues Second Quarter 2020 Construction Industries USD 1,604 USD 212 USD 933 USD 1,283 USD 4,032 USD 16 USD 4,048 Resource Industries 507 270 379 554 1,710 116 1,826 Energy & Transportation 1,816 197 929 599 3,541 608 4,149 All Other Segment 7 1 5 15 28 87 115 Corporate Items and 2 (1) - (2) (1) (827) (828) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 3,936 679 2,246 2,449 9,310 - 9,310 Transportation Financial Products 493 60 96 114 763 - 763 Segment Corporate Items and (43) (9) (9) (15) (76) - (76) Eliminations Financial Products 450 51 87 99 687 - 687 Revenues Consolidated Sales and USD 4,386 USD 730 USD 2,333 USD 2,548 USD 9,997 USD - USD 9,997 Revenues

Consolidated Operating Profit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)