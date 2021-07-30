Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release -2

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021 30-Jul-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 2Q 2021 Earnings Release July 30, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter (USD in billions except profit per share) 2021 2020 Sales and Revenues USD12.9 USD10.0 Profit Per Share USD2.56 USD0.84 Adjusted Profit Per Share USD2.60 USD1.27 ? Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to USD12.9 billion ? Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.56; adjusted profit per share of USD2.60 ? Strong balance sheet; returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of USD12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with USD10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was USD2.56, compared with USD0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was USD2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of USD1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of USD0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was USD4.0 billion. In total, the company returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with USD10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were USD12.889 billion, an increase of USD2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with USD9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by USD1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of USD400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment Second Sales Price Inter-Segment Second USD % (Millions of dollars) Quarter 2020 Currency / Other Quarter 2021 Volume Realization Change Change Construction USD 4,048 USD 1,171 USD 238 USD 162 USD 37 USD 5,656 USD 1,608 40% Industries Resource Industries 1,826 712 (17) 66 (8) 2,579 753 41% Energy & 4,149 456 12 111 247 4,975 826 20% Transportation All Other Segment 115 4 - 2 7 128 13 11% Corporate Items and (828) (34) - - (283) (1,145) (317) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 9,310 2,309 233 341 - 12,193 2,883 31% Transportation Financial Products 763 - - - 11 774 11 1% Segment Corporate Items and (76) - - - (2) (78) (2) Eliminations Financial Products 687 - - - 9 696 9 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales USD 9,997 USD 2,309 USD 233 USD 341 USD 9 USD 12,889 USD 2,892 29% and Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific External Sales and Inter-Segment Total Sales and Revenues Revenues (Millions of dollars) USD % USD % USD % Chg USD % USD % Chg USD % USD % Chg Chg Chg Chg Chg Second Quarter 2021 Construction Industries USD 2,498 56% USD 430 103% USD 1,291 38% USD 1,384 8% USD 5,603 39% USD 53 231% USD 5,656 40% Resource Industries 799 58% 487 80% 525 39% 660 19% 2,471 45% 108 (7%) 2,579 41% Energy & Transportation 1,992 10% 250 27% 1,196 29% 682 14% 4,120 16% 855 41% 4,975 20% All Other Segment 11 57% 1 -% 4 (20%) 18 20% 34 21% 94 8% 128 11% Corporate Items and (31) (1) (1) (2) (35) (1,110) (1,145) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 5,269 34% 1,167 72% 3,015 34% 2,742 12% 12,193 31% - -% 12,193 31% Transportation Financial Products 488 (1%) 65 8% 96 -% 125 10% 774 1% - -% 774 1% Segment Corporate Items and (38) (11) (9) (20) (78) - (78) Eliminations Financial Products 450 -% 54 6% 87 -% 105 6% 696 1% - -% 696 1% Revenues Consolidated Sales and USD 5,719 30% USD 1,221 67% USD 3,102 33% USD 2,847 12% USD 12,889 29% USD - -% USD 12,889 29% Revenues Second Quarter 2020 Construction Industries USD 1,604 USD 212 USD 933 USD 1,283 USD 4,032 USD 16 USD 4,048 Resource Industries 507 270 379 554 1,710 116 1,826 Energy & Transportation 1,816 197 929 599 3,541 608 4,149 All Other Segment 7 1 5 15 28 87 115 Corporate Items and 2 (1) - (2) (1) (827) (828) Eliminations Machinery, Energy & 3,936 679 2,246 2,449 9,310 - 9,310 Transportation Financial Products 493 60 96 114 763 - 763 Segment Corporate Items and (43) (9) (9) (15) (76) - (76) Eliminations Financial Products 450 51 87 99 687 - 687 Revenues Consolidated Sales and USD 4,386 USD 730 USD 2,333 USD 2,548 USD 9,997 USD - USD 9,997 Revenues

Consolidated Operating Profit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release -2-

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was USD1.789 billion, an increase of USD1.005 billion, or 128%, compared with USD784 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization, lower restructuring expenses (included in other) and higher profit from Financial Products were mostly offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption. Period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor-related costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

Profit (Loss) by Segment USD % (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2020 Change Change Construction Industries USD 1,024 USD 518 USD 506 98 % Resource Industries 361 152 209 138 % Energy & Transportation 731 624 107 17 % All Other Segment (10) (3) (7) (233 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (453) (542) 89 Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,653 749 904 121 % Financial Products Segment 243 148 95 64 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (29) (38) 9 Financial Products 214 110 104 95 % Consolidating Adjustments (78) (75) (3) Consolidated Operating Profit USD 1,789 USD 784 USD 1,005 128 %

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items 1. Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2021 was income of USD201 million, compared with income of USD29

million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of remeasurement losses

resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as

favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) costs. 2. The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%,

compared with 31% for the second quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax

rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020

was mainly related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

In addition, a discrete tax benefit of USD17 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A USD21 million tax benefit was also recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to the USD122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Second USD % Quarter Volume Realization Currency Inter-Segment Quarter 2020 2021 Change Change Total Sales USD 4,048 USD 1,171 USD 238 USD 162 USD 37 USD 5,656 USD 1,608 40 % Sales by Geographic Region Second Second USD % Quarter Quarter 2021 2020 Change Change North America USD 2,498 USD 1,604 USD 894 56 % Latin America 430 212 218 103 % EAME 1,291 933 358 38 % Asia/Pacific 1,384 1,283 101 8 % External 5,603 4,032 1,571 39 % Sales Inter-segment 53 16 37 231 % Total Sales USD 5,656 USD 4,048 USD 1,608 40 % Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter Quarter 2021 2020 Change Change Segment USD 1,024 USD 518 USD 506 98 % Profit Segment 18.1 % 12.8 % 5.3 pts Profit Margin

Construction Industries' total sales were USD5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD1.608 billion, or 40%, compared with USD4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts from the euro, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021. 1. In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume

was driven by higher end-user demand primarily in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer

inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of

2021. 2. Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the

region for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased

inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. 3. In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily from a stronger euro.

Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers

increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of

2020. 4. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to favorable currency impacts from a stronger Australian dollar and

Chinese yuan and favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven

by lower end-user demand for equipment, primarily in China, partially offset by the impacts from changes in dealer

inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second

quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was USD1.024 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD506 million, or 98%, compared with USD518 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and unfavorable manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs partially offset by favorable impacts of cost absorption and variable labor and burden. The increase in period manufacturing costs was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Price Second USD % Quarter 2020 Sales Volume Realization Currency Inter-Segment Quarter 2021 Change Change Total Sales USD 1,826 USD 712 USD (17) USD 66 USD (8) USD 2,579 USD 753 41 % Sales by Geographic Region Second Second USD % Quarter 2021 Quarter 2020 Change Change North America USD 799 USD 507 USD 292 58 % Latin America 487 270 217 80 % EAME 525 379 146 39 % Asia/Pacific 660 554 106 19 % External 2,471 1,710 761 45 % Sales Inter-segment 108 116 (8) (7 %) Total Sales USD 2,579 USD 1,826 USD 753 41 % Segment Profit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)