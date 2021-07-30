Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release -3-

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021 

Caterpillar Inc. 
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics - Exhibit 99.1 & 99.2 FQE 30 June 2021 
30-Jul-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Exhibit 99.1 
Caterpillar Inc. 
2Q 2021 Earnings Release 
 
July 30, 2021 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results 

Second Quarter 
(USD in billions except profit per share)  2021  2020 
Sales and Revenues             USD12.9 USD10.0 
Profit Per Share              USD2.56 USD0.84 
Adjusted Profit Per Share         USD2.60 USD1.27 
?       Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to USD12.9 billion 
?       Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of USD2.56; adjusted profit per share of USD2.60 
?       Strong balance sheet; returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of USD12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with USD10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was USD2.56, compared with USD0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was USD2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of USD1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of USD0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was USD4.0 billion. In total, the company returned USD0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with USD10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were USD12.889 billion, an increase of USD2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with USD9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by USD1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of USD400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments. 

Sales and Revenues by Segment 
           Second     Sales    Price          Inter-Segment  Second     USD      % 
(Millions of dollars) Quarter 2020               Currency  / Other     Quarter 2021 
                   Volume    Realization                       Change    Change 
 
Construction     USD 4,048    USD 1,171   USD 238     USD 162   USD 37      USD 5,656    USD 1,608   40% 
Industries 
Resource Industries  1,826     712     (17)     66     (8)       2,579     753     41% 
Energy &       4,149     456     12      111    247       4,975     826     20% 
Transportation 
All Other Segment   115      4      -       2     7        128      13      11% 
Corporate Items and  (828)     (34)     -       -     (283)      (1,145)    (317) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &  9,310     2,309    233      341    -        12,193     2,883    31% 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products  763      -      -       -     11       774      11      1% 
Segment 
Corporate Items and  (76)      -      -       -     (2)       (78)      (2) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products  687      -      -       -     9        696      9      1% 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales  USD 9,997    USD 2,309   USD 233     USD 341   USD 9      USD 12,889    USD 2,892   29% 
and Revenues 
 
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region 
             North America    Latin America    EAME         Asia/Pacific    External Sales and   Inter-Segment  Total Sales and 
                                                     Revenues                Revenues 
(Millions of dollars)   USD      %   USD      %   USD      % Chg  USD      %   USD       % Chg  USD     %   USD       % Chg 
                    Chg         Chg                   Chg                  Chg 
Second Quarter 2021 
Construction Industries  USD 2,498   56%  USD 430    103%  USD 1,291   38%   USD 1,384   8%  USD 5,603    39%   USD 53   231%  USD 5,656    40% 
Resource Industries    799     58%  487     80%  525     39%   660     19%  2,471     45%   108    (7%)  2,579     41% 
Energy & Transportation  1,992    10%  250     27%  1,196    29%   682     14%  4,120     16%   855    41%  4,975     20% 
All Other Segment     11      57%  1      -%   4      (20%)  18      20%  34       21%   94    8%   128      11% 
Corporate Items and    (31)        (1)         (1)         (2)        (35)          (1,110)      (1,145) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &    5,269    34%  1,167    72%  3,015    34%   2,742    12%  12,193     31%   -     -%   12,193    31% 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products    488     (1%)  65      8%   96      -%   125     10%  774      1%   -     -%   774      1% 
Segment 
Corporate Items and    (38)        (11)        (9)         (20)        (78)          -        (78) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products    450     -%   54      6%   87      -%   105     6%  696      1%   -     -%   696      1% 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales and  USD 5,719   30%  USD 1,221   67%  USD 3,102   33%   USD 2,847   12%  USD 12,889    29%   USD -    -%   USD 12,889   29% 
Revenues 
 
Second Quarter 2020 
Construction Industries  USD 1,604       USD 212        USD 933        USD 1,283      USD 4,032        USD 16       USD 4,048 
Resource Industries    507         270         379         554        1,710         116       1,826 
Energy & Transportation  1,816        197         929         599        3,541         608       4,149 
All Other Segment     7          1          5          15         28           87        115 
Corporate Items and    2          (1)         -          (2)        (1)          (827)      (828) 
Eliminations 
Machinery, Energy &    3,936        679         2,246        2,449       9,310         -        9,310 
Transportation 
 
Financial Products    493         60         96          114        763          -        763 
Segment 
Corporate Items and    (43)        (9)         (9)         (15)        (76)          -        (76) 
Eliminations 
Financial Products    450         51         87          99         687          -        687 
Revenues 
 
Consolidated Sales and  USD 4,386       USD 730        USD 2,333       USD 2,548      USD 9,997        USD -       USD 9,997 
Revenues

Consolidated Operating Profit

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was USD1.789 billion, an increase of USD1.005 billion, or 128%, compared with USD784 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization, lower restructuring expenses (included in other) and higher profit from Financial Products were mostly offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption. Period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor-related costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. 

Profit (Loss) by Segment 
                                        USD      % 
(Millions of dollars)       Second Quarter 2021  Second Quarter 2020 
                                        Change    Change 
Construction Industries      USD 1,024        USD 518         USD 506    98  % 
Resource Industries        361          152          209     138  % 
Energy & Transportation      731          624          107     17  % 
All Other Segment         (10)         (3)          (7)     (233 %) 
Corporate Items and Eliminations  (453)         (542)         89 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,653         749          904     121  % 
 
Financial Products Segment     243          148          95      64  % 
Corporate Items and Eliminations  (29)         (38)         9 
Financial Products         214          110          104     95  % 
 
Consolidating Adjustments     (78)         (75)         (3) 
 
Consolidated Operating Profit   USD 1,789        USD 784         USD 1,005   128  %

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items 1. Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2021 was income of USD201 million, compared with income of USD29

million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of remeasurement losses

resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as

favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) costs. 2. The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%,

compared with 31% for the second quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax

rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020

was mainly related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

In addition, a discrete tax benefit of USD17 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A USD21 million tax benefit was also recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to the USD122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. 

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES 
(Millions of 
dollars) 
Segment Sales 
        Second    Sales    Price                   Second    USD      % 
        Quarter   Volume    Realization   Currency  Inter-Segment  Quarter 
        2020                                 2021     Change    Change 
Total Sales   USD 4,048   USD 1,171   USD 238      USD 162   USD 37      USD 5,656   USD 1,608   40 % 
 
Sales by Geographic Region 
        Second    Second    USD        % 
        Quarter   Quarter 
        2021     2020     Change     Change 
North America  USD 2,498   USD 1,604   USD 894      56   % 
Latin America  430     212     218       103  % 
EAME      1,291    933     358       38   % 
Asia/Pacific  1,384    1,283    101       8   % 
External    5,603    4,032    1,571      39   % 
Sales 
Inter-segment  53      16      37       231  % 
Total Sales   USD 5,656   USD 4,048   USD 1,608     40   % 
 
Segment Profit 
        Second    Second            % 
        Quarter   Quarter 
        2021     2020     Change     Change 
Segment     USD 1,024   USD 518    USD 506      98   % 
Profit 
Segment     18.1   %  12.8   %  5.3    pts 
Profit Margin

Construction Industries' total sales were USD5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD1.608 billion, or 40%, compared with USD4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts from the euro, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021. 1. In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume

was driven by higher end-user demand primarily in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer

inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of

2021. 2. Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the

region for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased

inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. 3. In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily from a stronger euro.

Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers

increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of

2020. 4. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to favorable currency impacts from a stronger Australian dollar and

Chinese yuan and favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven

by lower end-user demand for equipment, primarily in China, partially offset by the impacts from changes in dealer

inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second

quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was USD1.024 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD506 million, or 98%, compared with USD518 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and unfavorable manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs partially offset by favorable impacts of cost absorption and variable labor and burden. The increase in period manufacturing costs was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. 

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES 
(Millions of 
dollars) 
Segment Sales 
        Second            Price                  Second     USD     % 
        Quarter 2020  Sales Volume  Realization  Currency  Inter-Segment  Quarter 2021 
                                                    Change   Change 
Total Sales   USD 1,826    USD 712     USD (17)    USD 66    USD (8)      USD 2,579    USD 753   41 % 
 
Sales by Geographic Region 
        Second     Second     USD       % 
        Quarter 2021  Quarter 2020 
                       Change    Change 
North America  USD 799     USD 507     USD 292     58  % 
Latin America  487      270      217      80  % 
EAME      525      379      146      39  % 
Asia/Pacific  660      554      106      19  % 
External    2,471     1,710     761      45  % 
Sales 
Inter-segment  108      116      (8)      (7  %) 
Total Sales   USD 2,579    USD 1,826    USD 753     41  % 
 
Segment Profit

Second     Second            % 
        Quarter 2021  Quarter 2020 
                       Change    Change 
Segment     USD 361     USD 152     USD 209     138  % 
Profit 
Segment     14.0    %  8.3    %  5.7   pts 
Profit Margin

Resource Industries' total sales were USD2.579 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD753 million, or 41%, compared with USD1.826 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impacts of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the second quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates; it was also higher in mining, although to a lesser extent.

Resource Industries' profit was USD361 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD209 million, or 138%, compared with USD152 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense. 

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION 
(Millions of 
dollars) 
Segment Sales 
         Second            Price                   Second     USD     % 
         Quarter 2020  Sales Volume  Realization  Currency  Inter-Segment  Quarter 2021 
                                                     Change   Change 
Total Sales   USD 4,149    USD 456     USD 12      USD 111   USD 247      USD 4,975    USD 826   20 % 
 
Sales by Application 
         Second     Second     USD       % 
         Quarter 2021  Quarter 2020 
                        Change     Change 
Oil and Gas   USD 1,137    USD 1,027    USD 110     11   % 
Power      1,052     895      157      18   % 
Generation 
Industrial    899      678      221      33   % 
Transportation  1,032     941      91       10   % 
External Sales  4,120     3,541     579      16   % 
Inter-segment  855      608      247      41   % 
Total Sales   USD 4,975    USD 4,149    USD 826     20   % 
 
Segment Profit 
         Second     Second            % 
         Quarter 2021  Quarter 2020 
                        Change     Change 
Segment Profit  USD 731     USD 624     USD 107     17   % 
Segment Profit  14.7    %  15.0    %  (0.3  pts) 
Margin

Energy & Transportation's total sales were USD4.975 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD826 million, or 20%, compared with USD4.149 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications. 1. Oil and Gas - Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts in all regions.

The increase was partially offset by lower sales in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications and

turbines and turbine-related services. 2. Power Generation - Sales increased due to higher sales volume in large reciprocating engines, primarily driven by

data centers, and reciprocating engine aftermarket parts. 3. Industrial - Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions. 4. Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was USD731 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD107 million, or 17%, compared with USD624 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and acquisition-related expenses. 

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT 
(Millions of dollars) 
Revenues by Geographic Region 
                                  USD     % 
            Second Quarter 2021  Second Quarter 2020 
                                  Change  Change 
North America      USD 488         USD 493         USD (5)   (1 %) 
Latin America      65          60          5     8  % 
EAME          96          96          -     -  % 
Asia/Pacific      125          114          11    10 % 
Total Revenues     USD 774         USD 763         USD 11   1  % 
 
Segment Profit 
                                       % 
            Second Quarter 2021  Second Quarter 2020 
                                  Change  Change 
Segment Profit     USD 243         USD 148         USD 95   64 %

Financial Products' segment revenues were USD774 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of USD11 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was USD243 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with USD148 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher net yield on average earning assets and a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.58%, compared with 3.74% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were USD54 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with USD30 million for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled USD402 million, or 1.46% of finance receivables, compared with USD441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2020 was USD479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD482 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of USD98 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher expenses due to timing differences.

Notes i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

. ii. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on

Friday, July 30, 2021. iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13. iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Central Time on Friday, July 30, 2021, to discuss its 2021 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be

available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/

default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of USD41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll_Jennifer@cat.com

Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny_Kate@cat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

© 2021 Dow Jones News
