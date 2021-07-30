Tesla acquired the Californian supercapacitor maker in 2019, leading some to speculate its EVs would use 'supercaps' for top acceleration. Two years on, it appears Elon Musk has moved on and sold Maxwell to UCAP-Power, but he has retained the company's dry electrode tech.Tesla has sold Maxwell Technologies, a company it bought in 2019 in an all-stock deal at the time. The electric carmaker did not officially announce the sale to investors or the market, or mention it in its earnings call, unlike the acquisition announcement. Instead, a press release issued by ultracapacitor company UCAP Power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...