DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021 30-Jul-2021 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on July 29, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted resolution: Yury Petrovich Trutnev be elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 2: On election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted resolution: Nikolay Dmitrievich Rogalev be elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 3: On constitution of committees under the Board of Directors of the Company: 3.1. On constitution of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Adopted resolution: 1. Into the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected: 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP Bystrov Market Council" Management Board. 2. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Pivovarov Capital. 3. Aleksandr Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association Shevchuk of Institutional Investors

2. The information be taken into consideration that all members of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors have experience and knowledge in preparation, analysis, evaluation and audit of accounting (financial) statements.

3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov be elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.2. On constitution of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. Into the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected:

1. Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP Bystrov Market Council" Management Board. 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC Polyus. Grachev 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Pivovarov Capital.

2. Pavel Nikolayevich Grachev be elected as Chairman of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.3. On constitution of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. Into the Strategy Committee under the Company Board of Directors, the following be elected:

Igor Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - 1. Anatolyevich Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yu.P. Zadvornov Trutnev. Pavel 2. Sergeyevich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC Polyus. Grachev Roman 3. Nikolayevich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. Berdnikov 4. Ilya Igorevich Head of the Division for Property Relations and Privatization of Major Organizations, Karpov Federal Agency for State Property Management. Boris 5. Arkadyevich Head of Competitive Pricing Development Department, Association "NP Market Council". Livshits Vyacheslav 6. Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. Pivovarov Nikolay Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rector of the Federal State Budgetary 7. Dmitriyevich Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Research University Rogalev Moscow Power Engineering Institute). Dmitry Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Head of Department of Market Industry Customer 8. Nikolayevich Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). Snesar Pavel Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian 9. Nikolayevich Federation. Snikkars Sergey 10. Sergeyevich Deputy General Director for Financial and Corporate Legal Governance of RusHydro. Terebulin Natalia Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy 11. Olegovna Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Filippova Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. Aleksandr 12. Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association of Institutional Investors. Shevchuk

2. Igor Anatolyevich Zadvornov be elected as Chairman of the Strategy Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.4. On constitution of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. The number of members of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors be determined to be 14 persons.

2. Into the Investment Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected:

Maksim Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP Market 1. Sergeyevich Council" Management Board. Bystrov Sergey 2. Igorevich Vice-President for Government Relations, LLC Management Company Polyus. Zhuravlev Aleksandr 3. Vladimirovich Member of the Management Board, Director for UES Development Management of JSC SO UES. Ilyenko Nikolay 4. Igorevich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. Karpukhin Sergey 5. Anatolyevich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. Kirov Elena Director of the Department of Operational Management in the Fuel and Energy Complex of 6. Anatolyevna the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation Medvedeva Denis Head of the Fuel and Energy Costs Control Section of the Energy Department, PJSC Rosneft 7. Vladimirovich Oil Company Milyutin Vyacheslav 8. Viktorovich Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. Pivovarov Nikolay Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rector of the Federal State Budgetary 9. Dmitriyevich Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Research University Rogalev Moscow Power Engineering Institute). Vyacheslav 10. Sergeyevich Deputy Head of the Electric Power Industry Development Department, Minenergo of Russia Skulkin Dmitry Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Head of Department of Market Industry Customer 11. Nikolayevich Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). Snesar Sergey 12. Sergeyevich Deputy General Director for Financial and Corporate Legal Governance of RusHydro Terebulin Natalia Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy 13. Olegovna Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Filippova Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. Aleksandr Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association of 14. Viktorovich Institutional Investors Shevchuk

3. Maksim Sergeyevich Bystrov be elected as Chairman of the Investment Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.5. On constitution of the Far East Power Industry Development Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. The number of members of the Far East Power Industry Development Committee under the Board of Directors be determined to be 8 persons.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)