Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Stuttgart
30.07.21
16:58 Uhr
0,940 Euro
+0,005
+0,53 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8750,95017:31
Dow Jones News
30.07.2021 | 16:46
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021 
30-Jul-2021 / 16:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a 
meeting in absentia on July 29, 2021. 
 
Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: 
 
Item 1: On election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. 
Adopted resolution: 
Yury Petrovich Trutnev be elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 
 
Item 2: On election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. 
Adopted resolution: 
Nikolay Dmitrievich Rogalev be elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 
 
Item 3: On constitution of committees under the Board of Directors of the Company: 
3.1. On constitution of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. 
Adopted resolution: 
1. Into the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected: 
 1.      Maksim Sergeyevich    Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP 
       Bystrov         Market Council" Management Board. 
 2.      Vyacheslav Viktorovich  Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera 
       Pivovarov        Capital. 
 3.      Aleksandr Viktorovich  Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association 
       Shevchuk         of Institutional Investors

2. The information be taken into consideration that all members of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors have experience and knowledge in preparation, analysis, evaluation and audit of accounting (financial) statements.

3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov be elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.2. On constitution of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. Into the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected: 

1.      Maksim Sergeyevich    Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP 
       Bystrov         Market Council" Management Board. 
 2.      Pavel Sergeyevich    Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC Polyus. 
       Grachev 
 3.      Vyacheslav Viktorovich  Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera 
       Pivovarov        Capital.

2. Pavel Nikolayevich Grachev be elected as Chairman of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.3. On constitution of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. Into the Strategy Committee under the Company Board of Directors, the following be elected: 

Igor      Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - 
1.      Anatolyevich  Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yu.P. 
       Zadvornov    Trutnev. 
       Pavel 
2.      Sergeyevich   Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, General Director of PJSC Polyus. 
       Grachev 
       Roman 
3.      Nikolayevich  Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. 
       Berdnikov 
4.      Ilya Igorevich Head of the Division for Property Relations and Privatization of Major Organizations, 
       Karpov     Federal Agency for State Property Management. 
       Boris 
5.      Arkadyevich   Head of Competitive Pricing Development Department, Association "NP Market Council". 
       Livshits 
       Vyacheslav 
6.      Viktorovich   Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. 
       Pivovarov 
       Nikolay     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rector of the Federal State Budgetary 
7.      Dmitriyevich  Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Research University 
       Rogalev     Moscow Power Engineering Institute). 
       Dmitry     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Head of Department of Market Industry Customer 
8.      Nikolayevich  Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). 
       Snesar 
       Pavel      Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian 
9.      Nikolayevich  Federation. 
       Snikkars 
       Sergey 
10.      Sergeyevich   Deputy General Director for Financial and Corporate Legal Governance of RusHydro. 
       Terebulin 
       Natalia     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy 
11.      Olegovna    Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential 
       Filippova    Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. 
       Aleksandr 
12.      Viktorovich   Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association of 
               Institutional Investors. 
       Shevchuk

2. Igor Anatolyevich Zadvornov be elected as Chairman of the Strategy Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.4. On constitution of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. The number of members of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors be determined to be 14 persons.

2. Into the Investment Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors, the following be elected: 

Maksim     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Chairman of the Association "NP Market 
1.      Sergeyevich   Council" Management Board. 
       Bystrov 
       Sergey 
2.      Igorevich    Vice-President for Government Relations, LLC Management Company Polyus. 
       Zhuravlev 
       Aleksandr 
3.      Vladimirovich  Member of the Management Board, Director for UES Development Management of JSC SO UES. 
       Ilyenko 
       Nikolay 
4.      Igorevich    Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. 
       Karpukhin 
       Sergey 
5.      Anatolyevich  Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director, RusHydro. 
       Kirov 
       Elena      Director of the Department of Operational Management in the Fuel and Energy Complex of 
6.      Anatolyevna   the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation 
       Medvedeva 
       Denis      Head of the Fuel and Energy Costs Control Section of the Energy Department, PJSC Rosneft 
7.      Vladimirovich  Oil Company 
       Milyutin 
       Vyacheslav 
8.      Viktorovich   Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, President (CEO) of LLC Altera Capital. 
       Pivovarov 
       Nikolay     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Rector of the Federal State Budgetary 
9.      Dmitriyevich  Educational Institution of Higher Education "NIU MEI" (National Research University 
       Rogalev     Moscow Power Engineering Institute). 
       Vyacheslav 
10.      Sergeyevich   Deputy Head of the Electric Power Industry Development Department, Minenergo of Russia 
       Skulkin 
       Dmitry     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Head of Department of Market Industry Customer 
11.      Nikolayevich  Relations - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (PJSC). 
       Snesar 
       Sergey 
12.      Sergeyevich   Deputy General Director for Financial and Corporate Legal Governance of RusHydro 
       Terebulin 
       Natalia     Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy 
13.      Olegovna    Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential 
       Filippova    Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. 
       Aleksandr    Member of the RusHydro Board of Directors, Executive Director of the Association of 
14.      Viktorovich   Institutional Investors 
       Shevchuk

3. Maksim Sergeyevich Bystrov be elected as Chairman of the Investment Committee under the RusHydro Board of Directors.

3.5. On constitution of the Far East Power Industry Development Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company.

Adopted resolution:

1. The number of members of the Far East Power Industry Development Committee under the Board of Directors be determined to be 8 persons.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

RUSHYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.