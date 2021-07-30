Kirk Law Firm Discusses the LyondellBasell Chemical Spill

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / On July 27, 2021, at the LyondellBasell chemical plant near LaPorte, Texas, there was a dangerous chemical release where two people were pronounced dead at the scene and 30 people were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Many other workers at the plant site were also treated.

The chemicals released included acidic acid, a very corrosive and flammable substance that can cause acute skin damage and, if inhaled, pulmonary injury can occur.

Another chemical released in the LyondellBasell was methyl iodide. Methyl iodide, in addition to being corrosive, is a flammable substance that is a known carcinogen. It is very dangerous if inhaled and causes acute skin irritation. This major chemical release is not taken lightly by the Kirk Law Firm.

Specializing in Toxic Tort Injuries

Kirk Law Firm, PLLC, since 1989, has specialized in toxic tort injuries at chemical plants and toxic waste sites in Texas. The Firm has helped thousands of people who have been injured by dangerous chemicals by providing them legal representation and by referring them to doctors who can treat their medical conditions caused by the chemical exposure.

One of the most important aspects of any chemical exposure case is the investigation by OSHA and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board into the causes of the chemical release and the recommendation of potential steps to eliminate the dangerous conditions that caused the chemical release.

After being retained by victims of chemical exposure, the Kirk Law Firm retains experts to evaluate the chemical release and the causes of the chemical release and any investigation reports made by OSHA or to the Chemical Safety Board.

Dana Kirk, founder of the Kirk Law Firm, PLLC, stated in connection with the LyondellBasell release "the Kirk Law Firm will do everything in its power to assist the victims and their families, determine the cause or causes of the release and, if appropriate, file lawsuits on behalf of the victims to obtain full and complete compensation for each victim and his/her family."

About Kirk Law Firm, PLLC

Texas-based Kirk Law Firm represents injured parties who have been the victim of another party's negligence or failure to provide a duty of care. Helping hundreds of individuals fight for the compensation they deserve; Kirk Law Firm provides the legal remedies for pursuing compensation.

Those interested in learning more about their personal injury rights are encouraged to reach out to the firm via its official website or by calling 713-651-0050.

