ENOTOKEN: 100 ETH worth Enotoken Airdrop and $10,000 Worth Private Airdrop

Airdrops have been a great way for crypto projects to create the needed awareness and promote their project while also building a strong community. On the user's side, crypto airdrops have become a risk-free approach for most people to get into the cryptocurrency world. Here, people get free tokens, and all they have to do is help attract more attention to the project. Although it is important not to fall for scams in the name of airdrops, one has to be attentive not to miss out on a high-value airdrop. Therefore, everything is hinged on having access to the right information and being able to ascertain the authenticity of any airdrop before you get involved.

The Enotoken project is planning on starting an airdrop for its token known as ENO. Here are major details concerning the upcoming airdrop.

The ENO Token

ENO token is an ERC-20 standard token designed for the wine industry and wine enthusiasts. According to the whitepaper , it is the first wine token, and the project aims to globalize the whole wine ecosystem digitally. The team hopes that they will make new partnerships across different regions with time to increase the value of the ENO token.

With the token, holders can gain access to the best vineyards, event wine tastings, sommeliers, and wines across the globe. The token also enables holders to collect the best wines and participate in auctions for future NFTs surrounding the project . Holders can also buy or trade with the token as well as build a collectors web. With Enotoken partners, the token will have a preference for the new harvest of wine of every producer with a discount. This will take place before the general sale of the same wine.

The Enotoken Airdrop

The airdrop is completely free, and anyone can participate to receive ENO tokens. There are 100 000 ENO tokens up for grabs. However, the number of tokens received will greatly depend on the number of participants. The tokens will be distributed equally among all participants, once that all conditions for the airdrop are met. Eno token airdrop starts on July 30, 2021, and will last for 2 weeks.

All participants who purchased 10 ENO or more will take part in the private airdrop (10 000$). 20 lucky winners will be rewarded with 200 ENO tokens (500$). A user can take part in the airdrop only once, and tokens will be credited to successful participants 14 days after the airdrop has ended.

Requirements for Participating in the Enotoken Airdrop

Before anyone can participate in the airdrop, there are a series of tasks to be executed. First, you will have to follow the Enotoken telegram group , where you will need to add 2 comments about Why you are interested in ENO.

Intending participants will also have to follow the official Twitter account of Enotoken @Enotoken . Then you will have to retweet the pinned Tweet tagging 5 people to this retweet, and you also have to 'like' the tweet. After that, you then go ahead to subscribe to Enotoken newsletter .

Only Twitter accounts that have been in use for more than 6 months with at least 30 followers can participate in the airdrop. The hashtags for the Enotoken airdrop include the following; ENOtoken, Tokenomics, winetasting, WineToken, AirdropCrypto, Tokensale, winelovers, Blockchain, cryptocurrency.

