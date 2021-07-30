Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit dem heiligen Gral im Milliarden-Dollar-Teich!
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
30.07.21
17:35 Uhr
5,440 Euro
-0,010
-0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4535,49220:28
Dow Jones News
30.07.2021 | 18:49
Commerzbank demonstrates resilience in EBA stress test

DJ Commerzbank demonstrates resilience in EBA stress test 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank demonstrates resilience in EBA stress test 
30-Jul-2021 / 18:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Stress effect of 502 basis points during adverse scenario 
- Scenario simulates massive stress in addition to real pandemic stress 
- Chief Risk Officer Marcus Chromik: "The stress test result once again confirms Commerzbank's healthy risk profile" 
Commerzbank has again demonstrated its resilience in this year's stress test conducted by the European Banking 
Authority (EBA). In the adverse stress test scenario, the common equity tier 1 ratio (CET 1 ratio) came out at 8.2% at 
the end of the 2023 stress test horizon. In view of further tightened assumptions, for example a large and prolonged 
economic slump in Germany and a continuing additionally stressed low interest rate environment, the CET 1 ratio 
decreased by 502 basis points over the stress period. Also, an economic downturn of -3.9% cumulatively over the 
three-year time horizon to 2023 (2018: -3.3%) was simulated for Germany in addition to the real pandemic stress (Gross 
Domestic Product decrease of 4.8%) of the previous year. 
The starting point for the stress test was the CET 1 ratio of 13.2% at the turn of 2020/21, which reflected not only 
the significant burdens resulting from the coronavirus crisis but also high expenses for the transformation of the 
Bank. In the baseline scenario of this year's EBA review, Commerzbank's CET 1 ratio is 13.3% in 2023. As of the end of 
March 2021, Commerzbank's actual CET 1 ratio was 13.4%, well above the minimum regulatory requirement. 
"The stress test result once again confirms Commerzbank's healthy risk profile. We've demonstrated our resilience in a 
very tough stress scenario despite a difficult starting point in the pandemic environment," said Marcus Chromik, Chief 
Risk Officer. "Commerzbank has comfortable liquidity and capital buffers. This gives us sufficient headroom for our 
transformation. Our customers can rely on us, and we've proved that during the coronavirus pandemic, which has been a 
very real stress test for almost a year and a half." 
The stress test assumed a static balance sheet and therefore did not take account of any current or future business 
strategies or management initiatives. It's also not a forecast of Commerzbank's profits. The results of the stress test 
feed into the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). 
Further information on EBA's publication of 30 July 2021 can be found at https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/ 
aktionaere/ir/stresstest.html. 
Press contact 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 
Sina Weiß +49 69 136-27977 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client 
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of Comdirect, private and 
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with 
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.5 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees. 
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 118935 
EQS News ID:  1223174 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223174&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
