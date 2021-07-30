1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTCQX:FISB), the $951 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $1.95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 26.8% compared to net income of $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 44.4% compared to net income of $1.35 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $0.34 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.27 (diluted) for the prior quarter, and $0.24 (diluted) for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to quarter ending June 30, 2020, and the quarter ending March 31, 2021:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 10.36%, as compared to 7.74% and 8.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.89%, as compared to 0.75% and 0.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.54%, as compared to 3.65% and 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 64.79%, as compared to 60.79% and 69.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.23%, as compared to 0.07% and 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $950.7 million, $853.6 million, and $608.1 million, respectively.

"We are pleased to report solid second quarter results," said Samuel D. Jimenez, chief executive officer. "The quarter can be characterized by continuing core deposit growth in conjunction with substantial inflows from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness, and prepaying residential mortgage loans. While organic core loan demand remains solid, we strategically invested the majority of these inflows in bond purchases and a consumer loan pool. With these balance sheet actions along with the previously announced subordinated debt issuance, we are well positioned for continued growth for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($000s, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Change Interest income $ 7,800 $ 6,562 $ 1,238 $ 14,908 $ 12,750 $ 2,158 Interest expense 295 240 55 537 563 (26 ) Net interest income 7,505 6,322 1,183 14,371 12,187 2,184 Provision for loan losses - 650 (650 ) - 1,475 (1,475 ) Noninterest income 191 181 10 381 469 (88 ) Noninterest expenses 4,986 3,953 1,033 9,902 8,448 1,454 Income before provision for income taxes 2,710 1,900 810 4,850 2,733 2,117 Provision for income taxes 760 550 210 1,363 775 588 Net income $ 1,950 $ 1,350 $ 600 $ 3,487 $ 1,958 $ 1,529

Assets 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 17,876 $ 11,497 $ 9,304 $ 6,966 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 43,615 47,158 97,462 38,715 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 264,572 181,201 106,214 59,649 Loans 608,101 619,436 605,154 628,640 Allowance for loan losses (8,840 ) (8,828 ) (8,816 ) (8,804 ) Net loans 599,261 610,608 596,338 619,836 Other Assets 25,379 24,003 23,233 23,856 Total assets $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 412,108 $ 401,123 $ 386,711 $ 356,730 Interest bearing checking accounts 57,421 58,612 65,686 54,228 Money market 241,164 185,841 159,509 128,039 Savings 129,176 127,940 121,148 105,431 Time 13,761 14,317 15,284 17,147 Interest bearing deposits 441,522 386,710 361,627 304,845 Total deposits 853,630 787,833 748,338 661,575 Other liabilities 19,779 12,249 9,880 15,059 Shareholders' equity 77,294 74,385 74,333 72,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 950,703 $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022 Shares outstanding 5,581,848 5,571,545 5,570,021 5,543,393 Earnings per share basic $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.17 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 13.85 $ 13.35 $ 13.35 $ 13.06

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's second quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.18 million or 18.71% as compared with the quarter ending June 30, 2020 and $639 thousand or 9.31%, compared with the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The increase from the same period a year ago was driven by higher investment income, income generated by a $25 million consumer loan purchase, and increased revenue recognition from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The increase over the trailing quarter was primarily driven by income generated by the $25 million consumer loan purchase, and by higher investment income.

The Company's net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points (bps) or 3.01% when compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and was generally flat relative to the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The 11 bps decrease compared to the same period a year ago was driven by the Company's rate and mix of its earning assets.

In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the recent quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending June 30, 2021, as compared to $650 thousand and $0 in the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional loan loss provisions for the previous sequential four quarters.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's second quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $1.03 million, or 26.1%, to $4.99 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.95 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased $68 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to $4.92 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

The increase, as compared to the prior year comparative period is centered in salaries and benefits. In regards to the same period ending June 30, 2020, the addition of 11 employees, including a team of Relationship Managers in our San Luis Obispo market, and the opening of our Santa Cruz branch largely accounted for the increased level. In addition, severance costs associated with the departure of two senior officers materially contributed to the comparative period increase. Absent the severance costs, the Company's Efficiency Ratio would have been reported at 62.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets increased $76.2 million or 8.72% to $950.7 million as compared to $874.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $608.1 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents an $16.1 million decrease or 2.58% from the June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $624.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflected payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio and PPP loan forgiveness, offset by higher originated commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of a $25 million consumer loan pool on May 12, 2021.

The pool purchase represents approximately 1,600 unsecured personal loans, primarily debt consolidation, with an average FICO of 709, an average interest rate of approximately 16%, and an average remaining life of approximately 40 months.

PPP loans outstanding were $84.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $2.2 million. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $100.7 million and included a deferred fee balance of $2.8 million.

The investment portfolio increased $202.1 million to $264.6 million from an outstanding balance of $62.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed securities, floating rate securities, and municipal securities.

Total deposits were $853.6 million as of June 30, 2021. This represents a $202.8 million increase or 31.16% from June 30, 2020 outstanding balance of $650.8 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts accounted $69.1 million or 34.07% of the total deposit growth over the 12 months ending on June 30, 2021. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by approximately $5.3 million to $13.8 million.

During the quarter, the Company completed a private placement of $15 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 30, 2031 to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The notes carry a fixed rate of 4.0% until June 30, 2026. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 339 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after June 30, 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to support organic growth and for general corporate purposes.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.23% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.35% at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.46% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2021. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the two quarters of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Assets 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 17,876 $ 6,719 $ 11,497 $ 9,304 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 43,615 29,056 47,158 97,462 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 264,572 62,473 181,201 106,214 Loans held for sale 1,791 488 - - Construction/land (including farmland) 22,091 16,372 19,331 17,097 Residential 1 to 4 units 75,906 127,192 87,736 102,688 Home equity lines of credit 6,669 6,630 5,400 5,955 Multifamily 77,183 71,795 84,942 84,704 Owner occupied commercial real estate 81,972 70,478 68,189 72,427 Investor commercial real estate 172,776 172,219 176,709 174,437 Commercial and industrial 49,147 47,717 49,314 47,550 Paycheck Protection Program 84,866 100,652 118,381 90,382 Other loans 35,700 10,638 9,434 9,914 Total loans held for investment 606,310 623,693 619,436 605,154 Allowance for loan losses (8,840 ) (8,093 ) (8,828 ) (8,816 ) Net loans held for investment 597,470 615,600 610,608 596,338 Other assets 25,379 22,355 24,003 23,233 Total assets $ 950,703 $ 736,691 $ 874,467 $ 832,551 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 412,108 $ 343,042 $ 401,123 $ 386,711 Interest bearing checking accounts 57,421 46,774 58,612 65,686 Money market 241,164 138,796 185,841 159,509 Savings 129,176 103,152 127,940 121,148 Time 13,761 19,031 14,317 15,284 Interest bearing deposits 441,522 307,753 386,710 361,627 Total deposits 853,630 650,795 787,833 748,338 Other liabilities 19,779 14,856 12,249 9,880 Shareholders' equity 77,294 71,040 74,385 74,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 950,703 $ 736,691 $ 874,467 $ 832,551

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Loans $ 6,976 $ 6,234 $ 13,577 $ 11,917 Investment securities 750 296 1,205 671 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 66 26 110 88 Other income 8 6 16 74 Interest expense 295 240 537 563 Net interest income 7,505 6,322 14,371 12,187 Provision for loan losses - 650 - 1,475 Noninterest income 191 181 381 469

Salaries and benefits expense 3,222 2,393 6,365 5,217 Occupancy expense 390 353 808 716 Data and item processing 265 206 515 427 Furniture and equipment 114 189 231 380 Professional services 162 167 341 328 Other 833 645 1,642 1,380 Total noninterest expenses 4,986 3,953 9,902 8,448 Income before provision for income taxes 2,710 1,900 4,850 2,733 Provision for income taxes 760 550 1,363 775 Net income $ 1,950 $ 1,350 $ 3,487 $ 1,958

Asset Quality 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 2,161 3,100 1,299 1,535 Other real estate owned - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,161 $ 3,100 $ 1,299 $ 1,535

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.46 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.40 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 409.07 % 284.77 % 678.68 % 573.55 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.36 % 0.50 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.35 % 0.16 % 0.20 %

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Average Balances 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Gross loans $ 620,093 $ 608,076 $ 617,604 $ 563,772 Investment securities 202,246 63,034 163,658 64,099 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,834 3,525 3,685 3,513 Other interest earning assets 30,287 22,519 37,811 21,991 Total interest earning assets $ 856,460 $ 697,154 $ 822,758 $ 653,375 Total assets $ 881,495 $ 721,907 $ 847,719 $ 677,765 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 59,503 $ 43,774 $ 59,366 $ 42,933 Money market 200,199 152,748 179,197 142,555 Savings 127,046 101,291 125,701 102,224 Time deposits 14,279 19,247 14,483 19,307 Total interest bearing deposits 401,027 317,060 378,747 307,019 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 398,007 326,152 385,085 294,284 Total deposits $ 799,034 $ 643,212 $ 763,832 $ 601,303 Borrowings $ 1,641 $ 3,736 $ 3,311 $ 1,869 Shareholders' equity $ 75,481 $ 69,982 $ 75,352 $ 69,494 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Return on average total assets 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.58 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.36 % 7.74 % 9.33 % 5.65 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.65 % 3.54 % 3.75 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.41 % 3.51 % 3.42 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio 64.79 % 60.79 % 67.12 % 66.75 %

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 76,158 $ 74,132 $ 72,461 $ 70,831 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 76,158 $ 74,132 $ 72,461 $ 70,831 Total regulatory capital $ 83,518 $ 80,863 $ 78,957 $ 77,117 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.64 % 9.14 % 9.44 % 9.58 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.99 % 13.83 % 14.01 % 14.16 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.99 % 13.83 % 14.01 % 14.16 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.24 % 15.08 % 15.27 % 15.42 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

