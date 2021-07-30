Regulatory News:

In line with Carrefour's (Paris:CA) capital allocation policy and as announced on July 28, 2021, Carrefour has signed a share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €200m, starting on 2 August 2021 and ending, at the latest, on 26 November 2021.

The shares so repurchased will be held by Carrefour with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carrefour's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 21 May 2021.

