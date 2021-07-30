Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("MRVL"), a life sciences and technology company focused on the animal health sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Patricia Trompeter as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mr. John Gamble as a director and Chief Financial Officer of MRVL, effective July 28, 2021, following the resignations of Dr. Joel Navratik, as a director, Chief Executive Officer and President of MRVL and Ivan Hsu as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of MRVL.

MRVL wishes to thank Dr. Joel Navratik and Mr. Hsu for their services to the Company.

Biographies:

Ms. Trompeter brings more than 16 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and over 15 years in financial management. After graduating from Marquette University's Business Administration program with a major in Finance and Economics, Ms. Trompeter spent a large portion of her career holding a variety of executive positions at GE Capital including CFO, Controller, Operations Leader, Quality Leader, and Mergers & Acquisitions. During her career at GE Capital, Ms. Trompeter participated in over $17 billion in acquisitions and transactions, earning her a reputation of professional excellence. After leaving GE Capital, Ms. Trompeter focused on non-profit ventures and family before co-founding an independent investment and advisory firm growing innovative technologies in emerging markets. She also founded a new venture, Ceres Capital Holdings, focusing on financial consulting and initial public offerings. In addition, Ms. Trompeter is the CEO of Parsec Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focusing on the space, transportation and technology arena.

Mr. Gamble has over 30 years of experience working with international public and private companies in the energy, environmental, resource and technology sectors and 15 years of experience in the renewable energy and clean tech sectors and has worked on raising over $100 million in public equity issues. Mr. Gamble has been the Chief Executive Officer and a director of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies since October 2013, a director of Winston Capital Group Inc. and the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. Mr. Gamble has served on the boards of Forterra Environmental Corp., The Jenex Corp., and Icon Exploration Inc.

About MRVL PET Pharmaceuticals Corp.

MRVL is a life sciences and technology company focused on the animal health sector with a primary mission of developing and marketing its companion animal products to the retail and veterinary markets. MRVL is developing products targeting canine and feline cancer and arthritis for CVM/FDA approval as well as launching a nutraceutical formulation for pet immune and joint support.

