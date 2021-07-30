One Play at a Time, Inc.: One Play at a Time Is Bridging The Gap For The Better Good While Changing Lives By Investing In Kids Future Now

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / With our world changing so drastically in such short order, community has become even more crucial. Our children are our future. In order to ensure their best chance at success in life, we have to provide them with the tools that they need to succeed. This starts at a very young age by making sure that kids have good programs that will advance their learning, social skills, athletic abilities, or whatever their passions are. Too often, we leave behind kids who hardly have a ball to pass around with friends.

Though fighting inequality must come from many different sources, working early on to provide more equal opportunities is a drastically important step in the right direction. This is the goal of One Play at a Time , a 501(c)(3) organization that provides zero cost programs for kids in underserved communities and provides humanitarian support.

One Play at a Time is an organization giving back to kids so that they can grow and learn through activity and educational opportunities. One Play at a Time believes that kids have the right to work in a nurturing environment so that they can unlock their potential to become something bigger than their circumstances.

Focused on both career development and personal growth, One Play at a Time offers numerous opportunities to invest in children and programs that help children start their life out on the right foot no matter what their circumstance is. The desire to serve underserved communities, in particular, comes from the group's desire to stem massive systemic problems while giving great opportunities for kids to enjoy life and grow. Their goal, which they have succeeded at in many cases, is to be able to give back to thousands of kids annually and inspire them to continue following their dreams no matter what their background or status may be.

What makes the One Play at a Time team different from others is they seek to fulfill a number of core values, which keeps them dedicated to their mission. These core values include: integrity, service, accountability, caring, teamwork, excellence, and innovation. Combining these with their charitable work and the results they have seen from their activities and career development, has helped keep the business focused and dedicated.

While the pandemic has exacerbated existing issues of inequality in education and our world changing so drastically, One Play at a Time Inc. hopes to expand its work nationally. The goal is to partner with NGO's, grassroots organizations, corporations, philanthropic organizations, and Industry leaders to help fund our programs so we can serve as many communities as possible. Our plan is to roll out programs in charter schools and academies, thereby increasing the number of children we can help and support. We look to expand our partnerships and continue curating our relationships. As our network continues to grow, the unique opportunities to collaborate with high profile like minded individuals and professionals become stronger. This is a business' opportunity to help out and make a difference in the lives of many. If you want to help change people's lives, you can email the One Play at a Time team at info@oneplayatatime.org . Donations and volunteer opportunities are always welcome and appreciated by the One Play at a Time company.

What we do in life has a profound impact on ourselves and on others. This is what the person who started the group learned early on in life. The team at One Play at a Time is led by Tammy Torres. An entrepreneur, speaker and filmmaker, Tammy has experienced a lot of what the kids she works with have encountered in their own lives. Her parents were both hard working Cuban immigrants to the United States and she had to overcome a lot of adversity in her own life to achieve what she has.

Picture: Tamara Torres - Ceo & Founder

She was inspired by many of her peers and supporters that helped counsel through her journey and getting One Play off the ground especially, the directors at the former Kobe Bryant Mamba Sports Academy, Dj Irie with the Irie Foundation, Armando PITBULL Pérez with SLAM Chárter schools and many more that all have been a big influence to her and her preparation to launch the foundation.

"As a first generation Cuban-American in the United States, I've been able to overcome many obstacles and the adversity that comes with it. I had to learn to be a fearless girl at a very young age. Life lessons have always been my greatest teachings. By keeping my goals to inspire, educate, and empower women around the world to continue following their dreams as I did. I decided to take what I was most passionate about and turn it into my job," Tammy recounts.

Throughout Tammy's career, being of service to others has been instrumental to her inner peace. And in doing so she thrives off bridging the gap between powerful brands and their niche communities for collaborative opportunities via One Play at a Time fundraising events which serves for great Professional networking, interactive brand activations, access to unique influencers, celebrities etc. and utilizing One Play at a Time's platform.

To find out more about Tammy Torres and the work One Play at a Time is doing, check out their website here .

