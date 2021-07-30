Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Grove Corporate Services Ltd. ("Grove") is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Morrison to its leadership team as Chief Operations Officer. Ms. Morrison will lead Grove's expansion into listing advisory services for private and public companies looking to expand their public markets exposure.

Sarah brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, providing services to numerous publicly listed companies throughout multiple sectors in the areas of public company administration, compliance reporting, corporate governance, mergers, acquisitions, and financings. Most recently, Sarah acted as Managing Director of a securities transfer agency and business solutions firm where she was able to transform the business into a highly successful operation servicing several hundred public and private issues.

"Grove is well positioned to provide single source support services for both private and public companies and l look forward to the significant opportunities to build a larger organization to best serve our clients," stated Ms. Morrison. "I am excited to be joining the Grove team and to launch a new chapter of growth for Grove's new and established business channels."

"I have worked with Sarah for many years, and we are thrilled to have her join Grove," said Stephen Coates, President of Grove Corporate Services Ltd. "Sarah's 'clients first' reputation along with her extensive experience in dealing with private and public company needs is a perfect cultural match for Grove." Continuing, "Sarah will be a key driver in our growth plans, and we welcome her with open arms."

ABOUT GROVE:

Grove offers the following services on either a stand-alone or an integrated basis:

Governance & Regulatory Support , including corporate secretarial, board management, filing and advisory services

, including corporate secretarial, board management, filing and advisory services Finance & Accounting Support , providing all or some of the accounting and reporting needs for public and private companies

, providing all or some of the accounting and reporting needs for public and private companies Shareholder Communications & Management , including communications, capital markets and shareholder engagement, strategic advisory and private placement administration

, including communications, capital markets and shareholder engagement, strategic advisory and private placement administration AGM Management Services through AGM Connect (www.agmconnect.com), including full AGM meeting and materials management for virtual, hybrid or live in-person meetings

through (www.agmconnect.com), including full AGM meeting and materials management for virtual, hybrid or live in-person meetings Public Listing Advisory Services for Canadian primary listings and secondary listings on OTC Markets in the U.S.A.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

http://www.grovecorp.ca

Listing Advisory Services:

Sarah Morrison: +1 416 642 1807, Ext. 302, sarah@grovecorp.ca

Corporate Support Services:

Anne Mitchell: +1 416 642 1807, Ext. 309, anne@grovecorp.ca

Shareholder Communications & Management:

Nicholas Konkin: +1 416 642 1807, Ext. 305, nick@grovecorp.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91765