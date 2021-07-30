KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Announces Record Q2 Network Growth and Corporate Update

Strong Advertiser Demand and Technical Development Fuel Rapid Growth

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its Q2 2021 Network growth and corporate update.

Network Growth highlights from Q2 2021 include:

256 million monetized impressions were delivered during the second quarter of 2021 recording 33% growth over the 192 million paid impressions delivered in the first quarter of 2021;

115 million video views were delivered during the quarter representing a 35% increase over the 85 million video views in the first quarter of 2021;

Over 100 Million rich media ads were played in the second quarter of 2021 for 38% growth over the 72 million in the first quarter of 2021;

Paid App Installs and from the Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 240% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.

Market Position

The Company's continued and increasing pace of growth is attributed to potent market and consumer forces both from the wider digital economy and also specific to the Kidoz niche of private, safe, and contextual advertising. One of the key factors driving growth is the ever increasing dominance of mobile usage and mobile entertainment across all age groups. Mobile is consumers' preferred choice for entertainment and Kidoz provides a safe and high performance platform to reach hundreds of millions of consumers on their mobile devices.

Kidoz continues to increase its market leadership position over its competitors in mobile contextual advertising according to third party tracking tools. The Kidoz SDK is installed in more mobile apps and is used by more app developers than any other contextual network provider. As Kidoz continues to invest in research and development which help to ensure the best results for customers, management believes the Kidoz network will continue to thrive.

Chinese Market Entrance

As AdTech markets continue to grow steadily on a global scale, many previously unavailable regions are opening up to global business. Kidoz has increased its presence in the lucrative Chinese market, with recent partnership announcements with TopOn and TradPlus, two trusted and popular mediation platforms in China. Kidoz is excited to grow these relationships, and will continue to connect with more leading global ad tech companies which will increase our capacity to sell and serve safe media globally. As more and more marketers continue to embrace mobile advertising on a global scale, management believes these media planners will continue to partner with Kidoz to secure the Company's high performance media channels.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

