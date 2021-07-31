Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that it has completed its shares for debt settlement as announced on May 14, 2021 and July 29, 2021. The Company has settled an aggregate of $10,618,310.53 of outstanding indebtedness with certain creditors (the "Debt Conversion") through the issuance of 212,366,210 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The common shares issued are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable law expiring on December 1, 2021.

Certain parties to the Debt Conversions are "related parties" of the Company accounted for an aggregate of $5,156,965.45 of the Debt Conversion. The settlement of debt and the issuance of common shares in the Debt Conversion to such parties is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101.

The Debt Conversion resulted in the creation of Gesmex Corporation ("Gesmex") and Placement AMMC Inc. ("AMMC") as a new "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")) of the Company.

Early Warning Report

On July 30, 2021, AMMC and Gesmex were issued, respectively, upon the terms of debt conversion agreements entered into by each of them with the Company, 93,850,773 and 4,296,894 common shares of Lendified, in satisfaction in full of all of the outstanding debt owing by the Company to each of them. All of the common shares have been issued at a conversion price equal to $0.05 per share. Therefore, AMMC acquired common shares of Lendified having a total aggregate value of $4,692,538.63, while Gesmex acquired common shares of Lendified having a total aggregate value of $214,844.71.

Prior to the Debt Conversion, AMMC held 12,161,621 common shares of the Company, representing 6.39% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and Gesmex held 16,708,287 common shares, representing 8.78% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

AMMC now holds 106,012,397 common shares, representing 26.33% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Lendified and Gesmex now holds 21,005,181, representing 5.22% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Lendified.

Lendified understands that each of Gesmex and AMMC acquired the aforementioned securities in satisfaction of the outstanding debt owed by the Company to each of them. The common shares held by AMMC and Gesmex have been acquired for investment purposes and they may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions and subject to the requirements of applicable securities laws, acquire additional securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, dividend reinvestment programs, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise (if and when granted), or may, subject to the requirements of applicable securities laws, sell all or some portion of the Company's securities they own or control (upon release of the securities from escrow, or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the escrow restrictions), or may continue to hold the securities.

This portion of this news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. Copies of the early warning reports will be filed by AMMC and Gesmex in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The head office of both AMMC and Gesmex is located at 4085 Boulevard Corbusier, Laval, Quebec H7L 5E2 and AMMC and Gesmex can be contacted at 450-736-7369, attention Melina Rizzuto, to obtain a copy of its early warning report. Lendified Holdings Inc.'s head office is located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 811, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2V1.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

